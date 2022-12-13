Captain Lee exits ‘Below Deck’ amid persistent health issues

Captain Lee Rosbach's cruise on the yacht St. David is over.

On Season 10, Episode Four of "Below Deck," Rosbach said that his nerve issues are getting worse and he needs to leave the show.

“As you guys know, I’ve been struggling with my mobility, and it’s been hard," he said while addressing his crew. "And I’ve let you guys down, and for that, I apologize. So I’ve made a decision to leave the boat.”

Captain Lee Rosbach has spent more than 30 years in the yachting industry. Greg Endries / Getty Images

Earlier in the episode, Rosbach shared the extent of his health issues.

“My injury, it’s getting worse. The left side of my body, I don’t feel anything," he said in his confessional. “I expected a lot more progress than I’m experiencing, and the most frustrating part about it is, I can’t do a God d--- thing about it. And it’s hard.”

Due to his health issues, Rosbach has been using crutches to get around the boat.

Although he told costar Bosun Ross McHarg that he was "doing OK," in the episode, McHarg quickly noticed that Rosbach was in "a lot of pain."

"I got a lot of respect for Captain. If he tells me that he's good to go, I believe that," McHarg said in a confessional. "And until he tells me he's not, then we just get on with the job."

It wasn't long until Rosbach noticed that he couldn't do his duties as well as before. With a full crew on deck, Rosbach told chef Rachel Hargrove that his biggest problem with his mobility was that he couldn't keep an eye on his crew.

"One of my biggest problems right now is I'm not able to observe," he said. "I don't know who's doing what. That's my job.

“I couldn’t tell you if my shoes are on or off,” he added.

Captain Lee Rosbach announced he's exiting "Below Deck" in Season 10, Episode Four of the show. (Seen here in Season Four.) Virginia Sherwood / Getty Images

In a confessional, he shared that he feels responsible for his crew.

“There comes a point if a captain is really being objective, he should be putting the best interests of his crew first because that’s your primary responsibility,” Rosbach said. “As soon as you step on board, check your f---ing ego at the dock. That’s where you leave it.”

