Is Calista Flockhart ‘game’ for an ‘Ally McBeal’ reboot? Here’s what she said

Several stars of “Ally McBeal” reunited at the Emmy Awards earlier this month. Could fans see even more of them, though?

Calista Flockhart, who played the title character on the quirky Fox series, said she has heard some whispers about a possible reboot or reunion.

“I think there are a few people talking about a reboot, but I don’t know much about it,” Flockhart told “Entertainment Tonight” on Jan. 23 at the premiere of the FX show “Feud: Capote vs. The Swans.” Flockhart portrays socialite Lee Radziwill in the anthology series.

She said she’s interested in more "Ally McBeal."

“I would be game. Sure, I’m always game,” she said.

(From left to right) "Ally McBeal" stars Calista Flockhart, Greg Germann, Gil Bellows and Peter MacNicol dance onstage during the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards on Jan. 15, 2024, in Los Angeles. Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Flockhart also enjoyed being back with co-stars Greg Germann, Gil Bellows and Peter MacNicol at the Emmys.

“That was so much fun to reunite with my boys. It was really fun,” she told “Extra” at the “Feud” premiere.

“Ally McBeal,” which revolved around a lawyer working at a firm with eccentric personalities, was one of several cast reunions at the Emmys, joining the likes of “Cheers,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Martin” and “The Sopranos.”

Rumors of an “Ally McBeal” reboot are not new. Word of a sequel series initially came out in 2022.

“Ally McBeal” had a very successful five-season run between 1997 and 2002, winning seven Emmys Awards, including outstanding comedy series in 1999. Flockhart’s work on the show garnered her three Emmy nominations for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series.