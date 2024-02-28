A big character was killed off ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ — but some fans don’t believe it

Kimberlin Brown has been defying death for decades as Sheila Carter on "The Bold and the Beautiful," aka a dastardly villain who seemed to have way more than nine lives. But even Sheila can only fend off fate for so long.

After many near-death experiences during her longtime stint on daytime TV, Sheila finally died in an episode of "The Bold and the Beautiful" this week. But many fans aren't so convinced that she's really gone.

Not sure who to believe? Here's everything we know so far.

How did Sheila Carter die on 'The Bold and the Beautiful'?

In an ironic twist of fate, Sheila died at the hands of her nemesis, Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), whom she had actually intended to kill.

In an episode of "The Bold and the Beautiful" that aired the week of Feb. 26, Sheila snuck into Steffy's home. When the power went out, Steffy got nervous and suspected that Sheila was up to no good. She then saw a cloaked figure and instinctively knew it was her.

Kimberlin Brown as Sheila Carter in "The Bold and the Beautiful." Matthew Taplinger / CBS

Wielding a large kitchen knife, Steffy stabbed Sheila as she approached her. She was later pronounced dead when the paramedics arrived, and Steffy insisted that she acted in self-defense.

The two women have a lot of history: Sheila is the biological mother of Steffy's husband, Finn (Tanner Novlan), and has been terrorizing the Forrester family for decades. In 2023, Sheila accidentally shot her son in an alley scuffle with Steffy (whom she then shot intentionally).

Finn "died," but it was later revealed that his adoptive mother nursed him back to health. Since this whole traumatic experience, Steffy has been on extra high alert and has tried to keep Sheila away from her husband and children. Sheila also ended up in jail while she awaited trial for shooting Steffy and Finn.

When charges against Sheila were dropped by the court, however, Sheila could roam around freely, and that dynamic has caused strain on Finn and Steffy's marriage. In a recent episode, Steffy confronted Sheila at her apartment, and they got into a physical altercation. Steffy has also been vocal about wanting Sheila dead.

Is Sheila really dead? What Kimberlin Brown has said about her on-screen death

Sheila has been wreaking havoc on the characters of "The Bold and the Beautiful" and "The Young and the Restless" for decades, and she's always managed to escape death. However, Brown says her character's number is really up this time around.

In an interview with TV Insider, the actor said she has mixed feelings about her departure from daytime TV.

"Well, you know, it’s a tough place for me to be in right now; I’m not going to lie about this," she said. "I guess if anyone were going to take Sheila down, I’m happy it’s Steffy. I just wish that no one was taking Sheila down. It’s my happy place where I have been so blessed to be for over 35 years. But I’ve had a good run at it, so I’m one of the lucky ones, there’s no doubt about it."

Wood also called her on-screen nemesis's death "bittersweet."

"She elevates every scene, and she’s so creative. For Steffy, hallelujah!" she said. "This is her moment. How long has it taken Steffy to take her down and it’s finally happening, so it’s going to be a big shock."

Casey Kasprzyk, a supervising producer on the show, also seemed to suggest that Sheila is truly dead in a tribute post to Brown on Instagram.

"This is an appreciation post for Kimberlin Brown — undoubt(e)bly the greatest villain in daytime television history. It’s been a dream working with her over the years, and so thankful for all the memories," he wrote.

But 'B&B' fans aren't convinced just yet

Sheila has always been a master at faking her own death and did so most recently in 2022, so fans of the show aren't convinced that the villain is really dead.

"They want us to think Sheila is dead? That b---- wouldn’t die if you chopped off her head," one wrote on X.

Many viewers took to social media to share memes about the suspicion that Sheila is really dead, including this one of Arnold Schwarzenegger saying "I'll be back" in "The Terminator."

"The fact that everyone keeps saying dead is letting me know shelia is coming back," another fan wrote on X.

One viewer called Sheila “the female Mich(ae)l Myers,” and some fans suggested that Sheila isn't really the one who died. Rather, they think that a woman named Sugar died, and Sheila is lurking in the shadows, just waiting for Steffy and Finn's marriage to fall apart now that she's "gone."

“No way she went out like that. I think she is setting Steffy up,” one X user said.

"It’s definitely Sugar, not Sheila that died," another person wrote on X.

Per Soaps, Sugar is a prison warden that Sheila once knew and manipulated to get cosmetic surgery to look just like her.

Evil twins and uncanny look-alikes are certainly the bread and butter of the soap opera world, so the theory is pretty solid.

Is Sheila really dead? Only time will tell, but we sure hope not. The show wouldn't be the same without her.