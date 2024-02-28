‘Young and the Restless’ renewed for 4 more years: See Eric Braeden’s heartfelt reaction

Fans of "The Young and the Restless" can look forward to another four years of romance, suspense and family drama in Genoa City.

Following an announcement that the hit CBS daytime show has been renewed through the 2027-2028 season, leading man Eric Braeden took to Instagram to thank the series' loyal fans for their support of the show.

"I’ve been coming to this studio for 44 years now and now we have another four years added to it. How wonderful is that?" he says in a video message.

Braeden, who has played business tycoon Victor Newman on "The Young and the Restless" since 1980, made sure to take a moment to acknowledge his devoted viewers for the role they played in the show's renewal.

"That's thanks to you, to all of you, to our loyal fans all over the world. Love you all," he says. "I will never take any of this for granted, trust me."

Braeden acknowledged that it's very rare for a show to run this long.

"In today’s world you cant take anything for granted. And in the changing world of media, seemingly nothing is permanent. But we are here. Another four years," he says.

How long has 'The Young and the Restless' been on the air?

“The Young and the Restless” first premiered in 1973 and celebrated its 50th anniversary in March 2023. Per CBS, it has been the No. 1 daytime drama for over 36 years.

In a press release, CBS Entertainment President Amy Reisenbach applauded the show's team for the renewal.

“The talented cast and writers deliver compelling performances and stories on a daily basis and have provided iconic moments that have kept the show on top of the ratings and thrilled generations of fans for over five decades. We look forward to seeing what new creative twists and turns they have planned for the folks of Genoa City,” Reisenbach said.

What is 'The Young and the Restless' about?

The daytime drama follows the residents of Genoa City, a fictional Midwestern town, especially the prominent Newman, Winters and Abbott families.

Many of the storylines center around these families' successful businesses, their romantic escapades and their ongoing feuds.

Many of the actors on the show have been with the series for several decades, including Braeden and his on-screen wife, Melody Thomas Scott, who has played Nikki Newman for 45 years. The iconic TV couple will celebrate the 40th anniversary of their wedding this April.

This year, the following stars are also celebrating milestone anniversaries:

Peter Bergman (Jack Abbott): 35 years

Joshua Morrow (Nicholas Newman): 30 years

Sharon Case (Sharon Newman): 30 years

Michelle Stafford (Phyllis Summers): 30 years

When and where does 'The Young and the Restless' air?

The daytime series airs weekdays from 12:30-1:30 p.m. ET on CBS.