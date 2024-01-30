See the moment Bob Odenkirk learns he’s related to King Charles III in ‘Finding Your Roots’

Bob Odenkirk was royally flabbergasted to discover that he's related to a member of the British monarchy in the latest episode of "Finding Your Roots."

The "Breaking Bad" star sat down with the PBS show's host, Henry Louis Gates Jr., to trace his ancestry and got a lot more than he bargained for after Gates revealed that he is 11th cousins with King Charles III.

Ironically, the moment occurred just after Odenkirk admitted to his skepticism about monarchies.

“I’m an American. I’m not a monarchist. I don’t believe in that. You know, I feel like it’s a little twisted," he said in a sneak peek clip from the episode, which airs on Jan. 30.

The 61-year-old said he thinks society has gone to a "better place" by evolving past monarchy.

"I understand why society built itself around monarchs and leaders, and they passed them down through generation. I understand that goes through every society, every civilization," he said. "But I think that we’ve gone to a better place with democracy and we should keep going down that road."

"Really?" Gates replied.

"I do," the actor asserted.

The host then dropped his big surprise. "Well guess what? You and King Charles III are 11th cousins," Gates said.

After letting out a guttural laugh, Odenkirk said, "Well, maybe I'll change my mind on that."

Gates explained that the actor's ancestor, who was a duke, is his tie to the current British monarch.

"Now there you be trashing your family, how they make a living. You ought to be ashamed of yourself," Gates teased. "You ain't been royal more than five minutes."

Odenkirk laughed and said, "That's so funny, man. That is crazy! I never even thought about that! Of course that's true, right? Cause all these families are related."

"All they did was marry each other," Gates said.

"Eleventh cousins," Odenkirk said again, marveling.