A new series about one family's hidden past is coming to Hulu next month.

TODAY.com is getting an exclusive sneak peek at the trailer for "Black Cake," a series based on the best-selling book of the same name by Charmaine Wilkerson.

The show is a family drama wrapped up in a murder mystery that stretches back decades, starting in the late 1960's when a runaway bride named Covey vanished into the surf off the coast of Jamaica. She's feared dead or assumed to be a fugitive on the run for her new husband's murder.

Fifty years later, a widow named Eleanor Bennett dies and leaves her two adult children a flash drive with previously untold stories of her journey from the Caribbean to America.

"These stories, narrated by Eleanor, shock her children and challenge everything they thought they knew about their family’s origin," according to a press release.

The story flashes between the past and present, with Eleanor’s two adult children in modern day trying to piece together what happened.

Eleanor also leaves behind one of her classic black cakes — a rum-soaked Caribbean dessert usually served at special occasions.

“I want you to sit down and share the cake together when the time is right,” Eleanor wrote in a note in the book. “You’ll know when.”

How to watch 'Black Cake'

The show — from Marissa Jo Cerar, Oprah Winfrey’s Harpo Films, and Aaron Kaplans’ Kapital Entertainment — will premiere on Hulu on Nov. 1.

The show stars Mia Isaac, Adrienne Warren, Chipo Chung, Ashley Thomas, Lashay Anderson, Faith Alabi, Glynn Turman, Ahmed Eljah, Simon Wan, and Sonita Henry.

Is 'Black Cake' based on a true story?

For her debut novel, Wilkerson said the idea of a story tied to black cake came to her when she was writing short stories outside her nonfiction work.

She told Eater in December 2022 that it occurred to her the dessert could connect different threads and characters.

"That’s when I realized: 'That’s it. This is a novel, it’s multigenerational, and I can see a great deal of symbolism tied to this cake,'” Wilkerson told Eater.

She said she was inspired by her later mother, who was born and raised in Jamaica and "always had a few cakes going." The cakes can take months to make.

"Without a doubt, I would not have imagined this story if I hadn’t been born to a woman who made a legendary black cake," Wilkerson told Eater. "My aunt and other people who knew my mother, who also made this cake, always said, 'Oh, your mother’s is the best.' My mother also made wedding cakes: It’s that particular role of the black cake that is more prominent in the novel 'Black Cake'; it’s more associated with the idea of wedding pageantry."

Black Cake -- Season 1 -- Based on The New York Times-bestselling book by Charmaine Wilkerson, “Black Cake” is a family drama wrapped in a murder mystery. Hulu

What is in actual black cake?

Also known as plum pudding or Jamaican rum cake, traditional black cake is made with sweet red wine, rum-soaked raisins, cherries, prunes or other dried fruit.

Browning of the sugar contributes to the dark color of the cake and flavor, along with spices, vanilla and molasses.