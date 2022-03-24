Anthony Anderson hitched a ride with fans after being stranded at Best Buy

Anthony Anderson found himself in the most relatable scenario when he went to Best Buy without a car and made some pretty big purchases.

On Monday, Anderson explained in an Instagram post that after buying some TVs for his New York City apartment, he found himself stranded when he realized he had "no way" of getting them back to his place. So he asked a good samaritan for help, and thankfully they agreed.

"This brother Alex was ahead of me in line so I asked if he would drive me to my place and he agreed," Anderson wrote in the caption.

"What he didn’t tell me was that he had someone in the car and that it was full of work equipment. But we made it work!"

While in the vehicle, Anderson took a video of himself with Alex in the passenger seat and a woman named Charm in the backseat.

"Hey everybody what's going on? I have no idea who these people are, but I'm driving their vehicle right now because I just went to Best Buy to buy some TVs for my new place in New York and he offered to drive me home, but didn't tell me he had a friend in the car," Anderson joked while showing the pair on camera.

The actor then noted that the vehicle had an interesting quirk to it: in order to drive the car forward, it needed to be put in reverse.

"I was like, 'Yo man it's not moving when I started.' He said, 'Oh, no, you got to put it into reverse.' I was like, 'I'm trying to go forward,'" Anderson jokingly continued.

He then joked that if he ends up getting kidnapped, Alex and Charm were to blame.

"Alright, so if I don't make it back to the set of 'Law & Order,' tell the police this what they look like," he laughed.

In the comments, people couldn't get enough of Anderson's hilarious story.

"Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Kandi Burruss wrote, "You crazy! 😂."

Anthony Anderson drives himself home in a stranger's vehicle after a fan spots the actor buying TVs at a local Best Buy. Cindy Ord / NBC

One fan commented, "These are the best kind of people!!! 😂😂😂- 'yeah, we’ll take you'...knowing ain’t no room for you but they gone figure it out."

Another said, "😂😂 only you. But I love this and they genuinely rock with you."

Anderson recently reprised his role as Detective Kevin Bernard in season 21 of "Law & Order." The actor revealed that he pursued the reprisal after hearing the show was going to have another run since its last season aired in 2010.

“We were two weeks out from ending our show 'Black-ish.' They made the announcement that 'Law & Order' was coming back. So, I picked up the phone and called Dick Wolf up and said, Hey Dick, is it true?” he said on "PEOPLE (The TV show!)."

“He said, ‘It is.’ I was like, ‘Well, you know, I’m a free agent as of Nov. 19th.' And [Wolf] was like, ‘Anthony, you have no idea how happy this phone call makes me,'" Anderson shared.

The new season of "Law & Order" premiered on NBC in late February and new episodes air every Thursday at 8 p.m. ET.