A new 'America's Got Talent' spinoff is coming with a returning face — here are the details

There’s a new “America’s Got Talent” spinoff on the way!

On Sept. 21, NBC announced “AGT: Fantasy League,” a new series based on the popularity of the “All-Stars” and “The Champions” iterations of the franchise but with a fun twist.

For the first time ever, the judges will get to draft their dream team from across the global “Got Talent” franchise. Likening it to a fantasy sports draft, the judges can pick from a roster that includes winners, finalists, viral sensations and fan favorites from around the world, all preselected by America in an initial vote.

Who are the judges?

The judges for “AGT: Fantasy League” include the return of Spice Girl Mel B, along with Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel. Terry Crews will host.

How does "AGT: Fantasy League" work?

After the “America’s Got Talent” finale airs on Sept. 27, viewers can begin to vote on the acts that they want to see compete on “AGT: Fantasy League.”

Fans can head to the “AGT” app and nominate their favorite picks from more than 60 acts that include singers, dancers, ventriloquists, comedians, aerialists, magicians and more.

The top 40 acts will then move forward and be part of the “AGT” draft pool that the judges can choose from and fill their fantasy teams. Each judge gets to select 10 acts.

What do the judges do?

After picking their ultimate lineup, the four judges will mentor and guide the acts throughout the competition in hopes of their act being crowned the winner.

Is there a Golden Buzzer option?

Yes, an "AGT" staple, the Golden Buzzer will be part of the show and will send the acts straight to the finals. However, there is a twist.

The judges can use their Golden Buzzer for their own act or to steal an act from another judge's team.

How do the acts advance?

Each week, the audience will vote to determine which acts go to the next round and advance to the finals. The voting will continue with the judges competing for bragging rights as a champion is crowned.

When does the show premiere?

“AGT: Fantasy League” will premiere in 2024.