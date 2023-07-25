'American Idol' judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie will return next season

"American Idol" judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan will all return for Season 22, along with the show’s veteran host, Ryan Seacrest, ABC announced July 25. The season will debut in spring 2024.

The news comes a little more than a week before the reality singing competition, which is preparing for its seventh season on ABC, kicks off its "Idol Across America" auditions Aug. 2 to discover next season's talent.

The live virtual auditions give singers and musicians the opportunity to showcase their talents face to face with an “American Idol” producer from anywhere in the U.S., with the hopes of advancing to audition for the trio of judges themselves.

Iam Tongi, last season's champ, got his start as an "Idol Across America" hopeful.

The auditions begin with the First 700 event, in which potential contestants can sign up to grab a VIP spot before anyone else. For the first time in "Idol Across America" history, contenders will also be given the opportunity to audition under their genre.

For more info on how to sign up for "Idol Across America" auditions, visit www.americanidol.com/auditions.