‘American Idol’ winner Iam Tongi covers ‘Islands in the Stream’ with late dad in throwback video

"American Idol" winner Iam Tongi has publicly mourned and celebrated his late father so much that a clip of them singing a duet posted a year ago now has more than 1 million views.

The clip, with 1.3 million views, has resurfaced during Tongi's "American Idol" run, during which he credited his father, Rodney Tongi, for teaching him how to sing.

Rodney Tongi died earlier this year, his son said during his audition for the show. Iam Tongi was crowned the show's winner May 21.

In the resurfaced clip, the duo sings "Islands In The Stream," a song written by the Bee Gees and recorded by Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton in 1983.

The father and son sit on a couch as the then 18-year-old plays his guitar and sings Roger's famous opening lines: "Baby, when I met you there was peace unknown / I set out to get you with a fine tooth comb / I was soft inside / There was something going on."

His dad then chimed in an octave above for a smooth harmony, taking Parton's part.

The old video is new comments fans who admire the young singer.

"You have touched my heart and have given me the strength to listen to my dad’s music since he went to heaven," someone wrote. "Angels jam session YESSAH! Love you Iam."

"Even in your winning moments you shared the Mic and experience with your friends/contestants," another commented. "Your dad would be so proud! You deserve the best and I will listen to your music all day!"

"Iam’s voice and his guitar playing are better than therapy," another wrote. "I feel like his voice could heal the world."

After winning Season 21, Iam Tongi performed a duet of the song he auditioned with — “Monsters” by James Blunt — alongside Blunt himself. The judges cried during both performances.

For the show's finale, the contestant sang his new single "I'll Be Seeing You," a song with lyrics that touch on grief.

"All your wit / All of the laughs/ Your grin / Stay in my mind for all of time / Where do I go from here? / Oh I'm lonely but have no fear / 'Cause I'll be seeing you / Seeing you / Wherever I go."