The “Saturday Night Live” Christmas episode might have looked different from years past, but even with no live audience and a limited cast and crew, there’s one thing that remained the same: a hilarious — and relatable — holiday sketch.

Last year, “SNL” gave viewers the gift of what Christmas morning is actually like for moms, which many confirmed to be true on social media. This year, the show tackled another common theme among families: what does your mom really want for Christmas this year?

The pre-recorded sketch featured host Paul Rudd, portraying the director of a HomeGoods commercial, while "SNL" mainstays Aidy Bryant and Kate McKinnon starred as two mothers who love to shop at the retailer.

Both women were tasked with sharing what they want for the holidays in order to give some tips to families nationwide on what to gift to their mothers. Bryant and McKinnon were both confident when they told Rudd that they could handle the task, but the second the cameras started rolling, McKinnon said she “wasn’t fussy” while Bryant insisted nobody “spend too much” on her gift.

After pushing the question, Rudd insists that the two women be honest about what they really want for the holidays, and honest they were. After staring down the camera for a few seconds, the two women say they want "grandchildren" almost in unison.

Rudd tries to get the women to mention more attainable gifts, but the two women kept repeating that they only wanted grandchildren.

“What about something from HomeGoods?” Rudd asked, but he was just met with the same answer from McKinnon and Bryant, who responded with “a son for my son” and “five grandchildren.”

He then suggested the two women branch out with some of their answers, which they did. Well, kind of.

Bryant said she wanted a “fuzzy blanket to swaddle grandchildren” while McKinnon wanted a “cake stand,” except with “grandchildren on top.” Rudd tried to encourage them to ask for a sweater and Bryant partially understood the assignment, telling the camera she wanted a “baby sweater."

Rudd decides to take a short break from shooting to talk to the women and coach them into describing any other gifts they wanted. Except when filming resumes, Bryant and McKinnon took a turn for the worse, describing in detail various scenarios of their children conceiving and birthing their grandchild. As the answers progress, the camera pans over to Rudd who looks more and more disturbed as the duo share their increasingly-alarming holiday wishes.

Eventually, Rudd gets fed up, telling both women, “I don’t know why you guys are so hung up on grandchildren.”

McKinnon then asks if he has any children, to which Rudd immediately says that he does not, explaining, “Too much responsibility. I mean kids are cute, it’s nice to see them every once in a while, but not all the time.”

Bryant seems suspicious of the honesty of his answer, prompting him to explain further. Rudd adds, “I mean, sure, it would be fun to take a little scamp who looks like me on the ferris wheel. Or say good job when she does cartwheels on my lawn.”

At that point, Bryant and McKinnon know they have Rudd on their side before he spills and says, “Oh my god, I want grandchildren. Grandchildren are amazing. They don’t blame you for anything, they just play clarinet and get into college. I want that!”

In the comments, viewers shared their thoughts on the sketch. One user personally connected with the skit, writing, "They really do only want grandchildren. My mother ask on the daily for when she is finally getting some from me lmao.”

Related: