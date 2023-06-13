Treat Williams’ co-stars react to news of his unexpected death: ‘An absolute treasure’

Friends and co-stars of Treat Williams are honoring the late actor on social media.

Williams, who had a prolific film, television and stage career, died at age 71 in a motorcycle accident in Vermont on June 12, his family confirmed Monday in a statement.

Matt Bomer, who played Williams’ son in the USA Network drama “White Collar,” honored Williams in a touching Instagram post.

“This is a tough one, and I don’t like doing this on social media, but I want to share what an absolute treasure Treat Williams was both as an actor and a person,” he wrote. “I was so honored that he agreed to play my father on White Collar, and he jumped in and made every day on set a joy.”

Bomer also noted Williams’ caring nature.

“He’s one of the few actors I’ve worked with who always checked in on me — even years after we worked together,” he wrote. “Treat - you were an amazing actor and an even better person and I will miss you. I count myself so blessed to have known you.”

Vanessa Hudgens, who played Williams’ on-screen daughter in the 2018 rom-com “Second Act,” paid tribute to the late actor in her Instagram story.

“He was a great movie dad and an even better human being,” she wrote. “Treat Williams was a fantastic actor, a joy to be around, and the kindest soul. He will be missed.”

Williams in an episode of "Law & Order: SVU." NBC

Kim Cattrall wrote she was "in shock" on Twitter, sharing a photo of them acting together. "My condolences to Pam, Gilles, Ellie and the family. A wonderful actor and friend."

Among his many TV roles, Williams starred in the 2000s drama “Everwood,” playing a widowed doctor who moves to a small Colorado town.

Williams’ “Everwood” co-stars honored the late actor on social media, including Emily VanCamp, who appeared on all four seasons of the WB series.

“Beyond heartbreaking to hear of this. Love you Treat and all my love to his family in this difficult time,” she wrote in her Instagram story.

Scott Wolf, who worked with Williams during the last two seasons of “Everwood,” also shared a tribute in his Instagram story.

“I love him and his beautiful family,” he wrote. “Broken-hearted.”

“Little House on the Prairie” star Melissa Gilbert also shared a touching story in an Instagram post about Williams’ generosity.

She recalled a time when Williams helped her find a way to fly home to support her friend, whose teenage son had suddenly died.

“It turned out that Treat owned a charter company. I was prepared to blow my whole paycheck to charter one of his planes but Treat, upon hearing why I needed the plane, sent it to me, basically gratis,” she wrote.

“The night I left Toronto, I got to the plane and he’d stocked it with food and had a desk set up where I could write my eulogy. He’d even sent a note offering his condolences,” she continued. “All of this, and here’s the amazing part, we had never met. Not once. That’s the kind of man Treat was.”

Actor Beverly D’Angelo, who appeared in Williams’ breakthrough film, the 1979 cult musical, “Hair,” also honored their “beautiful friendship” on Instagram.

“A gifted sincere magnificent human who valued fatherhood and family above all,” she wrote as part of a lengthy tribute. “I hope you hear everyone singing your praises Treat.”

Sharon Lawrence, who starred with Williams in the 2020 holiday film "The Christmas House" said her "heart aches" for the actor's loss.

"He created a beautiful existence and example of solid love," she wrote of her late co-star on Instagram. "He was honest and clear and dedicated to his family and passions. I can’t imagine his loved ones’ loss — it’s just shattering. My consolation is all the great memories and that he did what he loved doing until the end. Soar high, dear friend."

Williams is survived by his wife, Pam Van Sant, and their children, Ellie and Gill.