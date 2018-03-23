Topanga is tying the knot! 'Boy Meets World' star Danielle Fishel engaged

share tweet pin email

Sorry Cory! Topanga is taken.

While the "Boy Meets World" characters found their happily ever way back on season seven of the coming-of-age hit, star Danielle Fishel is now ready to say "I do" in real life.

The actress shared the happy news on Instagram Thursday night.

"I woke up today thinking it would be a normal day and it was anything but normal," she wrote alongside a photo of her in the arms of her now-fiance, producer Jensen Karp.

Fishel, 36, went on to explain that she went to meet Karp at work and then, "I proceeded to screw up a very romantic marriage proposal by being too efficient (this is very on brand for me). The future Mr. and Mrs. Karp are now engaged and no one is more excited than I am. "

Except maybe Mr. Karp.

Getty Images Danielle Fishel and her now-fiance, executive producer Jensen Karp, seen here October 11, 2017 in Hollywood, California.

"I don’t have anything witty or funny to say to accompany this picture," Karp wrote in a caption for the same shot. "She is just the greatest person in the world ..."

Well, he did have something else to say about their love match, and it's exactly the sort of thing Cory could have said about Topanga back in the day.

Getty Images Topanga (Danielle Fishel) and Cory (Ben Savage) swapped vows in 1999 on "Boy Meets World."

"To imagine someone I went to high school with was always my person is remarkable," Karp added. "You never know."

This will be the first marriage for Karp and the second (offscreen) union for Fishel. She wed Tim Belusko in 2013, and the pair split 2 1/2 years later.