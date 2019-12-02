Tom Hanks reading nice tweets will warm the cockles of your heart

Is there a nicer guy around than Tom Hanks?

The two-time Oscar winner, who currently stars as another all-time nice guy, Mister Rogers, in the film “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,” recently sat down to read — what else? — nice tweets.

It's a beautiful day in the neighborhood for some Nice Tweets, read by @tomhanks himself! pic.twitter.com/hwrLU5Vqu8 — Twitter Movies (@TwitterMovies) November 27, 2019

“It's a beautiful day in the neighborhood for some Nice Tweets, read by @tomhanks himself!” reads a tweet from Twitter Movies, which released the video on Thanksgiving.

In the clip, Hanks simply reads some random tweets that will restore your faith in humanity.

“I worked at McDonald’s for two and a half years and I put 11 nuggets in almost every 10-piece I made,” one tweet reads.

“That is a man who is not being nice, but he is feeding the world a little bit better and bucking the corporate strategy. Bravo! That’s a nice thing to do,” the “Forrest Gump” star quipped in response.

“I got broken up with today and I came home to this,” reads another, which also features a picture of a cake with “You’re still my #1 Love Dad” written in frosting.

“I’m gonna start crying again,” Hanks said. “By the way, whoever broke up with you is a dope.”

"Told this guy who sits next to me in dental class about how I skip lunch just to get to class on time and the next day he pulls out a hot chicken shawarma out of his bag for me saying he doesn't want me to be hungry is he in love with me yes or no," another tweet reads.

"Not necessarily," the actor responded. "He just might be one of the classiest human beings on the planet Earth."