Toby Keith died on Feb. 5 surrounded by his family, according to a post on the singer’s official Instagram page.

“He fought his fight with grace and courage,” the message read. “Please respect the privacy of his family at this time.”

Keith, who was 62, shared three children with his wife, Tricia Lucus.

Here’s what to know about Toby Keith’s kids.

Shelley Covel Rowland

Shelley Rowland, Toby Keith, Tricia Lucus and Krystal Keith attend the SwingDish launch event at The Country Club at Wynn Las Vegas on Aug. 18, 2015. Isaac Brekken / Getty Images

Shelley Covel Rowland, 44, is Keith’s oldest daughter. Rowland was Lucus' daughter from a previous relationship, and Keith reportedly adopted her after he married Lucus.

Rowland does not share much about her life on social media, but she did make a public appearance with her family in 2015.

She, her mom and her sister, Krystal Keith, joined the country singer at a launch event for SwingDish in Las Vegas in August 2015.

Krystal Keith

Toby Keith and his daughter Krystal on stage at the CMA Awards at the Grand Ole Opry House Nov. 9, 2004, in Nashville. Frank Micelotta / Getty Images

Krystal Keith, 38, is Toby Keith and Tricia Lucus’ younger daughter.

She followed in her dad’s musical footsteps, and they memorably sang on stage together at the 2004 CMA Awards, performing his hit song from that year, “Mockingbird.”

“Growing up in and around the industry, I had a love for music and just knew that someday, this is what I would pursue,” Krystal Keith told iHeart Country in 2018.

Describing her own style, Krystal said that while her dad had “a really heavy influence” on her, she also draws inspiration from Patsy Cline, Martina McBride, Reba McEntire and other female country legends.

In recent years, Krystal's musical career took a backseat as she focused on raising her children. She shares two daughters with her husband, Andrew Sandubrae.

“She’s raising beautiful babies. I mean, she’s a mother,” Toby Keith said in a 2017 video shared by Taste of Country. “She loves to sing, but she loves being a mother and she’s so busy with those kids. They are constantly doing something … But I heard her sing at an event. She’s still got the pipes.”

Stelen Keith CovelStelen Keith Covel, 27, is the only son of Toby Keith and Tricia Lucus.

Covel married his wife, Haley Covel, in November 2021, according to a post on his Instagram page celebrating their wedding anniversary.

According to his LinkedIn profile, he is a real estate investor who has been the co-owner or director of several ventures, including the restaurants 405 Burger Bar, Hollywood Corners and Tequila Chulos.

In 2014, Covel shared a throwback pic on Instagram of him as a little boy with his dad.

“Tell me where I get it from. Man they always wonder who, then they meet my pops and tell him Stelen’s just another you,” he wrote in the caption.