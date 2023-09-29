Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Toby Keith is keeping his spirits high amid his fight against cancer.

The 62-year-old country star stepped out on Sept. 28 to attend the inaugural People’s Choice Country Awards at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville. Keith, dressed in a black suit with a white button-up and cowboy hat, posed for photos with wife Tricia Lucus while on the red carpet before sharing a health update.

“I feel pretty good,” Keith, who was diagnosed with stomach cancer in the fall of 2021, told E! News. “It’s a little bit of a roller coaster. You get good days and, you know, you’re up and down, up and down. It’s always zero to 60 and 60 to zero but I feel good today.”

Toby Keith and Tricia Lucus posed together at the 2023 People's Choice Country Awards. Terry Wyatt / Getty Images

It’s a big night for the “Should’ve Been a Cowboy” crooner. He is performing and also receiving the first Country Icon Award during the ceremony and performing.

Keith will take the stage to perform “Don’t Let the Old Man In” from Clint Eastwood’s movie “The Mule.” When asked why he chose that specific song to sing, he replied that it had to do with his cancer battle.

“Well, mainly because I’ve been going through my cancer fight for the last couple of years and it’s really inspiring for a lot of people,” he said. “And coming back on TV for the first time and performing live in front of a live audience, I thought it was fitting.”

As for being recognized during the telecast, he added that it’s “really nice” to receive the honor.

“Looking at the videos and seeing 30 years, all the stuff we’ve amassed over those years (it's) pretty crazy because it really went by fast because I’m working all the time,” he said.

Toby Keith attends the 2023 People's Choice Country Awards at the Grand Ole Opry on Sep. 28, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. Terry Wyatt/Getty images

In June, Keith shared an update on his health, telling “The Oklahoman” that the tumor in his stomach had shrunk by a third and his blood tests looked good.

“I’m about another eight weeks from my last scan. So I expect next time I look for that tumor to be even less — and I’ve only got one that’s shown up,” he said. “Basically, everything is in a real positive trend.”