All about Timothée Chalamet's sister, 'Sex Lives of College Girls' star Pauline Chalamet

Timothée Chalamet became a household name after being nominated for an Oscar for his breakout performance in 2017's "Call Me By Your Name."

The American-French actor, 27, has continued to impress audiences for playing complicated characters in "Lady Bird" (2017), "Beautiful Boy" (2018), "Little Women" (2019), "Dune" (2021) and last year's creepy horror flick "Bones and All."

But Chalamet isn't the only Hollywood star in his family.

In 2021, his lookalike sister, Pauline Chalamet, 31, found fame herself by playing Kimberly on the Max series "The Sex Lives of College Girls."

Timothee Chalamet and Pauline Chalamet at the 23rd Annual Critics' Choice Awards on January 11, 2018 in Santa Monica, California. Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

Just before the show's Season Two premiere, Pauline Chalamet told E! News that her younger brother was a fan of the Mindy Kaling-co-created dramedy, which often features her and her co-stars in risqué love scenes.

“My brother loves it,” said Pauline Chalamet. "You’ll have to get the story from him because I believe he did watch it with one of my parents. So that is that.”

Read on to learn more about Pauline Chalamet and her close relationship with brother Timothée Chalamet.

Pauline was a ballet dancer as a child

Long before the start of her acting career, Pauline Chalamet dreamed of being a ballet dancer. In fact, she devoted her childhood to studying ballet by attending the School of American Ballet in New York City, according to WWD.

She attended Bard College

Pauline Chalamet attended Bard College in Red Hook, New York, double-majoring in Political Studies and Theatre & Performance, she told Interview magazine.

Like her working-class character Kimberly on “The Sex Lives of College Girls,” she paid for school using student loans and worked both in the school's library and on a farm during weekends.

“American universities are so expensive. My family couldn’t afford to send me, so I took out student loans and had to pay my own way,” she told W magazine in 2021.

“I didn’t party in college,” she added. “I really, really worked.”

She made her film debut in a Pete Davidson movie

Pauline Chalamet made her feature film debut in Judd Apatow’s 2020 movie "The King of Staten Island" starring Pete Davidson.

She played Joanne, the best friend of Claire (Maude Apatow), the sister of Davidson's character.

She and younger brother Timothée are very close

While promoting “Little Women” in 2020, Timothée Chalamet said he had an "incredible relationship" with his older sister, whom he called his "best friend."

The following year, Pauline Chalamet described her relationship with her Oscar-nominated younger brother as close one when speaking to W magazine in November 2021.

“Timothée is a hard worker. When I see him on the big screen, for me that’s just the result of his job,” she told the publication. “As for the rest, I don’t really experience the frenzy around him. I guess it’s kind of crazy, but it doesn’t affect my life at all.”

Pauline is an avid reader

Pauline Chalamet told W magazine in 2021 that she reads about a book a week. Among her favorites at the time were Jennifer Egan’s "A Visit From the Goon Squad," Patti Smith’s "Just Kids," Joan Didion’s "The Year of Magical Thinking," and Swedish filmmaker Ingmar Bergman’s biography, "The Magic Lantern."

“I read both in French and English and often a couple of books at once, mixing fiction and non-fiction,” explained the actor, who also hosted a book club with friends.

Pauline and Timothée are bilingual

The Chalamet siblings were raised by an American mother, Broadway dancer turned real estate broker Nicole Flender, and a French father, journalist Marc Chalamet.

The brother and sister grew up speaking English and French.

In 2021, Pauline Chalamet, who moved to Paris after graduating college, told Interview magazine that it was “hard” for her to pretend her character Kimberly didn’t know how to speak French while filming “The Sex Lives of College Girls.”

“There was an accent coach on set for the people who spoke French. She heard me try and put on a bad accent and started to work with me,” she said. “It was interesting to learn which words are difficult if you don’t grow up speaking the language.”

She was childhood friends with 'Modern Family' star Sarah Hyland

During her childhood days as a young ballerina, Pauline Chalamet took ballet lessons with "Modern Family" star Sarah Hyland.

“We would go together for pizza a lot after ballet, or before, and (Hyland) actually taught me that I could put parmesan cheese on top of my pizza. I didn’t know that until Sarah," the actor joked on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show."

She shares some similarities with her 'Sex Lives of College Girls' character

Pauline Chalamet opened up about the similarities and differences between her and her "Sex Lives of College Girls" character Kimberly while speaking to Interview magazine in 2021.

"I remember what it was like to arrive at college and feel out of place. Also, she’s very scholarly. I wasn’t like that in high school, but in college, something switched. But maybe that was because I was suddenly at a private institution and paying so much money to be there. I had to make the most of it. So there’s that.

"But Kimberly and I are also different," she continued. "She has this incredibly naive quality that she wears on her sleeve. She’s wide-eyed and gets herself in a lot of very awkward situations. I like to think that we’re different in that way."

She wants to write a screenplay

Pauline Chalamet told Interview magazine that she writes every morning, and hopes to write a screenplay in the future.

"On my bookshelf in Paris, I have all of my journals. I don’t allow myself to reread them though. I think David Sedaris said, 'Never reread your own work as you’re writing it,'" she said.

"But that’s journal writing. It’s different than a story or a script. I have eight feature film ideas in my head that all stop after two scenes. So in terms of work writing, I have no routine. I’m waiting for one to emerge," she added.