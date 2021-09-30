Tia Mowry reveals 'the biggest crime' she committed with twin sister Tamera

Ever since Tia Mowry and her twin sister, Tamera Mowry-Housley, first gained small-screen fame on the 1990s sitcom “Sister, Sister,” the duo has maintained a strictly wholesome reputation.

So when Tia visited “The Kelly Clarkson Show” Wednesday, it was a surprise to hear the host ask the now 43-year-old to name “the biggest crime” she’s ever committed. And it was even more of a surprise when Tia not only had an answer to that, but it was an answer that implicated Tamera, too!

The subject of criminal activity came up because Clarkson, like her guest, is a big fan of crime TV. But it’s important to note that what Tia considered criminal behavior in this instance, had more to do with breaking rules than breaking laws.

“OK, you guys, I think this is an exclusive,” the “Family Reunion” star said as she prepared her big confession. “So my sister and I, we were kind of seen as like the perfect twins and girls, or whatever, but we were actual cheaters in school.”

Yes, their big heists simply involved slyly sharing answers on their tests.

“We would do this crazy thing, and I believe the teachers caught on, because we couldn’t sit next to each other anymore during exams,” she explained. “So my sister, she would be in front of me, I would be behind her. And then, if she wanted to know the answer to question No. 1, and if it was like, multiple choice, if it was A, I would just kind of tap her, like that.”

Tia and Tamara Mowry on "Sister, Sister," circa 1993. ABC via Getty Images

She demonstrated the action by reaching out to give a single subtle tap, and then went on to explain their not-hard-to-guess system. In short: one tap for A, two for B, three for C and so on.

But while the audience laughed, Tia looked to the camera and added a message to any youngsters out there watching.

“Sorry, kids, don’t do that!" she said. "It’s wrong. Don’t cheat.”

But as Clarkson warned the mother of two, that cautionary comment might not be enough. After all, Tia's “criminal” past could pose a problem in the future when it comes to her 10-year-old son, Cree, and 3-year-old daughter, Cairo.

“When your kids start to do it, you can’t talk,” Clarkson laughed. “You can’t say anything!”