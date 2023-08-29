This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. You can also text HOME to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.

“Bachelorette” alum Josh Seiter has died.

Seiter competed on Season 11 of the ABC reality television show when Kaitlyn Bristowe was looking for love in 2015. Seiter’s death was announced in a statement shared Aug. 28 on his verified Instagram.

“It is with an extremely heavy heart that we share the tragic news of Joshua’s unexpected passing. As all who knew him can attest, Joshua was an incredibly bright light in an increasingly dim world,” the statement reads. “His fearless voice and indomitable spirit helped thousands of people in their darkest moments feel just a little less alone.”

“Although our heartache at Joshua’s passing pains up beyond measure, we find comfort in knowing that he is finally at peace,” the statement continues. “We hope and pray that his spirit can continue to live on in the pictures and words on this page, which we will leave up for the time being. While we do that, we would kindly ask for privacy as we grieve.”

The family did not disclose Seiter’s cause of death. The message concludes with a note for anyone experiencing a mental health crisis and needs help to call the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.

TODAY.com has reached out to ABC for comment.

Seiter, who was sent home in the first week of his time on “The Bachelorette,” had been open about his mental health struggles.

In a July 2021 Instagram, he described himself as “a suicide attempt survivor.” He wrote, “I battle OCD, Bipolar Depression, and GAD, but I refuse to give up. What did you survive?”

He was candid about the lows in his life, not feeling his best and overcoming his depression, and became an advocate for mental health.

Josh Seiter competed on Season 11 of "The Bachelorette" when Kaitlyn Bristowe was looking for love in 2015. Instagram/Josh Seiter

In a 2020 post during the pandemic lockdown, he noted how he “continued to put one foot forward, day after day.”

“After a lot of hard work and persistence, I was accepted into law school, improved my physical health and eventually became one of the most followed mental health advocates on social media,” he said. “Our current situation is not your forever, and even if you can’t see your future now, you need to keep pushing forward, because eventually your purpose will reveal itself to you.”

Four days before his family announced his death, he posted a smiling selfie, captioning it, “Surviving depression and anxiety one day at a time with a smile.”