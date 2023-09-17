Create your free profile or log in to save this article

After seven years of marriage, Teyana Taylor and husband Iman Shumpert have separated.

The 32-year-old singer and choreographer announced the breakup news in an Instagram post Sept. 17 and shut down rumors of infidelity.

She uploaded a throwback picture of them dressed as characters from the movie “Wayne’s World.” In the photo, the two smiled and held up peace signs.

“AHT AHT! Not too much on my bestie! In all fairness, Iman and I are separated and have been for a while,” she began in the caption.

Taylor continued, “To be 1000% clear, ‘infidelity’ ain’t one of the reasons for our departure. We are still the best of friends, great business partners and are one hell of a team when it comes to co-parenting our 2 beautiful children. Most importantly we are FAMILY & in the 10yrs together, 7yrs married we ain’t ever played with or about THAT.”

The former couple share 7-year-old daughter Iman “Junie” Tayla Shumpert Jr. and 3-year-old daughter Rue Rose Shumpert together.

The “A Thousand and One” actor explained that she and Shumpert do not publicly discuss their personal life, which is why they have been able to “successfully & peacefully separate without all of the outside noise.”

She added that she only confirmed their separation because she wanted to quell any rumors circulating about their relationship.

“I hope this provided some clarity for y’all. Okay AunTey taking y’all back out the chat bye!” she concluded.

Shumpert has not addressed their split.

The 33-year-old former NBA player’s relationship with Taylor and their family life was documented on the VH1 series “Teyana and Iman” in 2018. They returned to reality television for the E! reality show “We Got Love Teyana & Iman” in 2021. Both shows only had one season.

Taylor frequently supported her husband when he competed on and won Season 30 of “Dancing With the Stars” in 2021.

They often celebrated their love for each other on social media. In May, he honored Taylor with a thoughtful Mother’s Day post.

“Your strength, persistence and patience has never ceased to amaze me. As we continue to celebrate you year in and year out for being all you can be I love that we take time every year for this holiday,” he said, in part.

She thanked him in the comments. “You always know what to say…my personal poet. 🌹 Thank you my love ❤️,” she replied.

Taylor also penned two sweet tributes to Shumpert in June for Father’s Day and his birthday.

On June 18, she shared a slideshow of family photos, including snaps of Shumpert dancing with their oldest daughter.

“Happy Father’s Day Hubzzzzz! 🌹 It has been one of theeeeee beautiful & greatest joys of my world watching you grow into the man you are today! Especially as a parent” she cheered in the caption.

She further complimented him, writing, “No one ever said it would be easy but you make this papa thing look like a breezeeee. I love you, We love you. Happy Papa Smurf day @imanshumpert 🌹🌹🌹🌹.”

He expressed his gratitude in the comments. “Thank you my love 😢,” he wrote.

On his birthday, she uploaded another carousel of pictures.

“Your birthday will always be one of my favorite days…..Because on this day 33 years ago a super dope human being was born,” she gushed in the caption.

She called Shumpert her “bestfriend, my husband, my children’s dad, my other half.”

The “White Men Can’t Jump” star added that Shumpert’s birthday also feels like her special day.

“Crazy how ya bday feels like my day cause you a gift,” she said. “One of the greatest gifts I’ve ever received. Happy bday king! @imanshumpert 🌹🍾🥂.”