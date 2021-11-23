Iman Shumpert made history on Monday night as the first former NBA player to take home the mirrorball trophy on "Dancing with the Stars."

After the episode ended, the Illinois native told the audience he dedicated his win to his mother, who is a big fan of the show.

"I apologize for being a little bit emotional," he said, adding his mom had tested positive for COVID-19 so she couldn't be there to see his win. "I hope Chicago's watching this!"

Shumpert and Karagach win "Dancing with the Stars." Eric McCandless / ABC

Shumpert danced the season with pro Daniella Karagach.

Jojo Siwa and pro Jenna Johnson took home second place, also making history this season as the first same-sex couple on the show.

During the finale, Siwa explained she was dancing to help other people feel OK about who they are.

"Coming here and being the first same-sex couple, I think people didn't know what to expect," Siwa said after their first dance. "And winning the mirrorball is not just winning...for me ... It's winning it for so many people around the world to be themselves, everybody in the world, no matter who you are, no matter who you love, you can dance with who you want to dance with. Because you were born the way you are."

Both Shumpert and Siwa's teams got perfect scores throughout the evening, ending with 80/80 from the judges.

Host Tyra Banks said the show also saw a record breaking number of votes cast on Monday night.

Siwa, who first rose to prominence on season two of "Abby's Ultimate Dance Competition" and later appeared in two seasons of "Dance Moms," was criticized throughout the season for having such an extensive dance background on a show that ostensibly aims to make celebrities with no experience into dancers.

On Monday night, Shupert's fans celebrated his win.

"Iman is what dancing with the stars should be about. no dance experience and improved every week. such a deserving win," @farendaigle wrote on Twitter.