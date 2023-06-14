‘Southern Charm’ star Taylor Ann Green's brother dead at 36

"Southern Charm" star Taylor Ann Green is mourning the death of her brother, Richard Worthington Green, who was referred to by loved ones as Worth. He passed at the age of 36.

The Green family acknowledged his passing in a statement provided to NBC News.

"Worth left this world on top of the world — he had a beautiful passion for life and cared deeply for those around him. We are going to miss his jovial personality and all of the love and laughter that he brought his family, girlfriend and countless friends," the statement said. "Heartbroken is an understatement, but we are finding so much peace knowing he is in the arms of our Heavenly Father."

The Green family then asked for privacy going forward.

News of Worth Green's passing was seemingly first shared by his other sister, Catie King, on June 12.

"You are the best big brother I could have ever asked for. This family will never be the same," she wrote in a tribute post on Instagram. "I love you to the moon and back."

Taylor Ann Green has not yet publicly commented outside of the family's statement.

In an obituary shared to the website for Westmoreland Funeral Home in Marion, North Carolina, the Green family celebrated Worth Green's religion and devotion to family.

They noted the 36-year-old had "recently started a small men’s group in Raleigh to reflect on life and challenge each other’s faith in Christ.

"There is no doubt Worth is now in deep, meaningful conversations with Jesus about any and everything."

The obituary added that Worth Green "loved his family dearly."

"Any excuse to be with them, he truly loved with his whole heart," the obituary reads. "He was a vivacious and loving son and grandson, and the best big brother to his sisters, always being there as a protector and a cheerleader."

Worth Green had also recently started a relationship with a woman named Caroline, the obituary said, whom he "adored and treasured."

"He loved her enough to bring her home to his family and was beginning to plan a future with her by his side," the obituary reads. "Friends too numerous to name will miss the exuberant love for life that Worth brought to them."

The family is holding a celebration of life service for Worth Green on June 17 in Marion, North Carolina.