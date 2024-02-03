Sylvester Stallone shares emotional tribute to late 'Rocky' co-star Carl Weathers: 'Apollo, keep punching'

It's Rocky and Apollo until the end.

Sylvester Stallone honored his former "Rocky" co-star, Carl Weathers, following news of the 76-year-old actor's death.

A statement shared by Weathers' family with NBC News stated that the actor died peacefully in his sleep on Feb. 1.

“We lost a legend yesterday. My life was forever changed for the better the day I met Carl Weathers. Rest in power and keeping punching,” Stallone captioned an Instagram video posted on Feb. 2, before sharing a longer and emotional message in his clip.

“Today is an incredibly sad day for me. I’m so torn up, I can’t even tell you. I’m just trying to hold it in because Carl Weathers was such an integral part of my life, my success,” he said. “Everything about it, I give him incredible credit and kudos because when he walked into that room and I saw him for the first time, I saw greatness. But I didn’t realize how great.”

Stallone added, “I never could’ve accomplished what we did with ‘Rocky’ without him.”

Stallone continued to praise Weathers, calling him “absolutely brilliant, his voice, his size, his presence, his athletic ability, but, most importantly, his heart, his soul. It’s a horrible loss,”

The actor then mentioned the painting behind him, which shows his "Rocky" character, Rocky Balboa, and Weathers' Apollo Creed throwing jabs at one another.

“It was probably the last moment we were ever in the ring together and I’ll never forget,” Stallone said of the artwork. “He was magic. I was so fortunate to be part of his life. Apollo, keep punching.”

Weathers portrayed Apollo in four of the "Rocky" films.

Sylvester Stallone and Carl Weathers as Rocky Balboa and Apollo Creed. United Archives / FilmPublicityArchive/United Arch

In a 2015 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Weathers reminisced about his time on the fictional sports drama franchise and even accidentally criticizing Stallone's acting.

“There was nobody to read with, and they said you’re going to read with the writer (Stallone),” Weather said with a chuckle. “And we read through the scene and at the end of it, I didn’t feel like it had really sailed, that the scene had sailed, and they were quiet and there was this moment of awkwardness, I felt, anyway.”

“So I just blurted out, ‘I could do a lot better if you got me a real actor to work with,’” he said, laughing. “So I just insulted the star of the movie without really knowing it and not intending to.”

Sylvester Stallone and Carl Weathers at he 74th annual Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 8, 2017. Handout / Getty Images

The minor jab at the film's star, however, helped him secure the gig.

“Sometimes the mistakes are the ones that get you the gig,” Weathers said, sharing how Stallone felt that his comment was something Apollo would say.

The late actor would go on to express the great pride he had for the "Rocky" franchise.

“The scripts I read were compelling,” he said. “Those movies, for me, were not only interesting, but always worth making, worth being a part of and worth seeing.”