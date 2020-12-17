'The Masked Singer' unveils season 4 winner in dramatic finale reveal

The Sun has set on another season of “The Masked Singer.”

Two-time Grammy Award winner LeAnn Rimes won the fourth season of the Fox singing competition on Wednesday night, taking down finalists Mushroom (Aloe Blacc) and Crocodile (Nick Carter).

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

Rimes, who drew raves after performing songs by Lizzo, Kesha, Janis Joplin and Billie Eilish during the course of the season, wowed the judges and viewers alike in the finale with her version of Brandi Carlile’s “The Story.”

“To be the winner, my heart is so open,” Rimes, 38, said in her first interview after being crowned the victor. “It was just a beautiful experience.”

The "Can't Fight the Moonlight" singer, who has been in the spotlight since she was a teenager, appreciated the experience of singing while no one knew her identity.

The unmasked singer! Rimes sings without her mask. Michael Becker / FOX

“I’ve been doing this since I was so young that my anonymity was taken away very early on,” she said.

“And, so, to have my anonymity back in a way where people just really feel me instead of having this preconceived idea or thought of who they think I am, or who I should be, it felt good to have the audience and the judges and everyone just really feel me and hear me for who I really am.”

Rimes does her thing as the Sun. Michael Becker / FOX

Rimes also said she was taken aback by how much being a part of the competition moved her.

"I didn't expect such an emotional journey from 'The Masked Singer,'" she told People. "The whole show surprised me.

Rimes wins the Golden Mask. Michael Becker / FOX

"I had only seen clips of the show before I signed on to do it, and I didn't expect the emotion and creativity. There was truly a deep thought process that went into being the Sun and creating the Sun, and the songs that I was performing. So it felt fantastic to win after the rollercoaster of being a part of all of that creativity."

Rimes joins T-Pain, Wayne Brady and Kandi Burruss as winners of the Golden Mask.