Watch Jimmy Fallon's final monologue before 'Tonight Show' suspended production

Jimmy Fallon got in one last monologue before an empty audience ahead of "The Tonight Show" announcing that it will be suspending production during the coronavirus outbreak.

Fallon rattled off jokes about Sarah Palin, President Donald Trump and more, with only members of the show's band, The Roots, and staffers there to laugh in the background.

"Like you, I'm watching the news, and I'm just as confused and freaked out as you are,'' Fallon said in his introduction. "But what I do know is that when we're there for each other, we're at our best, and I am here for you. We are here for you."

NBC announced Thursday that beginning Friday, "The Tonight Show" and "Late Night With Seth Meyers" would both suspend production through a previously scheduled hiatus, meaning no new episode would be taped until at least March 30.

"We will continue to monitor the situation closely and make decisions about future shows as we get closer to the start of production," NBC said in a statement.

Stephen Colbert also announced Thursday that his "Late Show" on CBS is also canceling its tapings next week amid the coronavirus crisis.

Hi Folks. We have a new show tonight w no audience, but we cancelled next week’s shows before our scheduled break. I wish I could stay on stage to share this uncertain moment w you, but I don’t do this show alone, and I have to do what’s best for my staff. Hope to be back soon. — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) March 13, 2020

These announcements came as all of the major late-night talk shows also announced they would no longer be filming in front of live audiences as a precautionary measure. The shows making this move include "Jimmy Kimmel Live!", "The Late Late Show" and "The Daily Show."

Popular game shows like "Jeopardy!", "Wheel of Fortune" and "Family Feud" have also announced they will no longer be filming in front of a live audience, as well as daytime talk shows like "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" and "The Wendy Williams Show."

I have some news. For now, I’ll be shooting my show with no studio audience. To everyone who was looking forward to coming, I'm so sorry. But I’m doing this for the health of my fans, my staff & my crew. (It has nothing to do with a warrant for my arrest in the state of Florida.) — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) March 12, 2020

NBC News also announced Wednesday that Rockefeller Plaza has been closed to TODAY fans and live audiences for TODAY with Hoda & Jenna have been suspended until further notice due to the coronavirus pandemic.