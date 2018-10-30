Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Scott Stump

This teen singer with a golden voice has a future in Broadway. Just ask Al Roker, right after he gets done picking his jaw up from the floor.

Adrian Matthew Escalona, 14, brought the house down and wowed Al with his rendition on stage of the Sara Bareilles song "She Used to Be Mine" from the Tony Award-winning musical "Waitress."

Escalona performed the song after the show on Monday for the cast, which includes Al, as well as the audience.

He had the crowd cheering and Al throwing his hands up in joy in the background as he hit the high notes. Al is playing the curmudgeonly diner owner Ol' Joe in the musical through Nov. 18.

Escalona talked about his performance on TODAY Tuesday before singing an a cappella version of the song.

"Very surreal, I was not suspecting to be on a Broadway stage already," he said. "I was very, very nervous."

Performing the song on Broadway was a dream come true for Escalona, who came to the attention of Bareilles and "Waitress" fans when his mother, Irish Mae Escalona, posted a video that went viral on Facebook last month of the Indiana teen singing the song.

Escalona wrote on Facebook that he is in New York City this week after being invited by "Scrubs" star Zach Braff to sing in Braff's mentor's event on Monday.

Braff then set up a meeting with Bareilles herself before Escalona brought the house down with his performance of her song.

"Listen, singing at the end of the show was a HUGE surprise and BEYOND my wildest dreams,'' Escalona wrote on Facebook about meeting Bareilles. "BUT, something that I will NEVER forget is a moment that happened before the show....."

"Tonight was a much needed reminder of purity and light thanks to Adrian,'' she wrote. "He broke our hearts on a Facebook video and then in person. Special thanks to @zachbraff for helping facilitate this, and a forever thank you to Adrian (and mom and Miss K!) for shining their lights on us tonight. Grateful for the chance to connect."