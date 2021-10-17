Sean Penn's wife Leila George files for divorce after 1 year of marriage

Sean Penn and Leila George are calling it quits after one year of marriage.

George, 29, filed the dissolution in Los Angeles Superior Court on Friday, TODAY confirms.

Sean Penn and Leila George arrive at the "Meet Me In Australia" event benefiting Australia Wildfire Relief Efforts at Los Angeles Zoo on March 08, 2020. Kevin Winter / Getty Images

The Oscar-winning actor, 61, and George, an Australian-American actor and daughter of veteran actor Vincent D’Onofrio, tied the knot last summer in a virtual “COVID wedding” after being linked together since 2016.

The split marks the third time Penn’s been divorced.

The “I Am Sam” actor married Madonna in 1985, but the two entertainers separated four years later in 1989. Penn then married “House of Cards” star Robin Wright in 1996. The two divorced fourteen years later in 2010.

Penn and Wright share two children together Dylan, 29, and Hopper, 26, who have both followed in their parents’ footsteps and charted careers in the entertainment business.

Hopper starred in the film “War Machine” with Brad Pitt and modeled eyewear for Fendi. Dylan began her modeling career at the age of 22 when she was cast in a campaign for Gap. She's appeared in Maxim and W Magazine and starred in pop singer Nick Jonas’ music video for his song “Chains" in 2014.

Hopper Jack Penn, Dylan Penn, Sean Penn and Katheryn Winnick attend the "Flag Day" screening during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 10, 2021. Stephane Cardinale / Corbis via Getty Images

In 2015, Dylan then made her acting debut in the horror movie “Condemned." In an interview with Hoda Kotb and Kathie Lee Gifford, she praised her parents for encouraging her dreams in pursuing a career in entertainment.

"They've always been supportive, no matter what," she said.

Most recently, Dylan starred in “Flag Day,” which was released last month and was directed by and stars her father and brother Hopper.

Sean Penn recently shared his experience directing his daughter in the film with TODAY.

"It wasn't until the first day of shooting, the first scene we shot together, when she just nailed a long scene," he told Willie Geist in a sit-down interview on Sunday TODAY. "I remember immediately being thrilled, admiring, moved. But mostly relieved."

Based on Jennifer Vogel’s memoir, "Flim-Flam Man: The True Story of My Father’s Counterfeit Life," "Flag Day" tells the story of a daughter (Dylan Penn) coming to terms with her unstable father (Sean Penn) who lives a double life. This is Sean Penn's sixth movie as a director, but it's the first he's ever directed and starred in.