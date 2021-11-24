Santa Claus gets a boyfriend in new Christmas commercial

Norway's postal service, Posten, released a heartwarming Christmas commercial that captures a love story between Santa and his boyfriend to mark 50 years since same sex relationships were decriminalized in the country.

The nearly 4-minute long commercial called "When Harry met Santa," shows the moment Harry first meets Santa — when he is dropping off presents at Harry's home. The two share a special glance before Santa moves on to the next house on his busiest day of the year.

Their exchanges continue to happen over the years, with Harry making extra effort to look nice for his annual romantic meeting with Santa. In one emotional farewell, he lets Kriss Kringle know that he'll miss him.

The following year, we see Harry writing a letter to Santa, letting him know that, "All I want for Christmas is you."

Not sure if it was intentional or accidental but Harry gets extra points in our book for referencing Mariah Carey's classic holiday song.

A special note to Santa leads to a big surprise. Posten

A smitten Santa shows up early at his boyfriend's house as Posten delivers the parcels to their front door.

"Well I arranged some help this year...so I can be with you," Santa tells his boyfriend.

Don't mind us, we're just swooning over here.

The romantic ad shows Santa and Harry's love getting stronger every year. Posten

A video of the commercial posted on YouTube with English subtitles had been viewed more than 225,000 times as of Wednesday afternoon.

The video did spark some criticism from people who thought Santa and his relationship with Mrs. Claus were sacrosanct.

The video celebrates the 50th anniversary of same sex relationships being decriminalized in Norway. Posten

"Sorry but the advert that Santa gets a boyfriend is a bit uneasy especially for kids .......#SantaClaus," one critic wrote on Twitter.

Sorry but the advert that Santa gets a boyfriend is a bit uneasy especially for kids .......#SantaClaus — Stacie (@stacieneep) November 24, 2021

"Norway giving Santa a boyfriend is the most ridiculous thing I’ve heard in a while," another person added on Twitter.

Norway giving Santa a boyfriend is the most ridiculous thing I’ve heard in a while 🤦🏼‍♂️ — Craig Sheppard (@sheppy1389) November 24, 2021

While not everyone loved it, the commercial was mostly met with praise.

"Ok I’m breaking my no Xmas before December rule to thank Posten Norge for this strong and moving message of inclusion celebrating 50 years since the decriminalization of homosexuality in Norway," Randall Garrison, a member of Parliament in British Columbia, Canada, wrote on Twitter.

Ok I’m breaking my no Xmas before December rule to thank Posten Norge for this strong and moving message of inclusion celebrating 50 years since the decriminalization of homosexuality in Norway. https://t.co/Sl7StxQ6Gm — Randall Garrison (@r_garrison) November 23, 2021

Another person urged people who were mad about the love life of a "fictional character" to "chill."

"People kicking off 🙄about the Norwegian advert of Santa Claus having a boyfriend. No issue from me if Santa is gay, good for him!" they wrote on Twitter.

People kicking off 🙄 about the Norwegian advert of Santa Claus having a boyfriend. No issue from me if Santa is gay, good for him! What I do have an issue with is a 1,750 year old man dating a guy in his late 50s, bit dodgy that 😅. P.s. it's a fictional character, chill peeps! pic.twitter.com/lEqZZr41do — Dr Tony Cliffe (@TonyCliffe210) November 24, 2021

The only controversy another person jokingly saw was Santa's choice of a boyfriend.

"Only thing that bothers me is that Santa's boyfriend should be much hotter..." they wrote on Twitter. "after all Santa's done for us!"

Only thing that bothers me is that Santa's boyfriend should be much hotter... after all Santa's done for us! — Lisa Lou (@Dreamybanter) November 24, 2021

Whether you are Team Mrs. Claus or Team Harry, its nice to see Santa Claus getting some love and appreciation.

Related: