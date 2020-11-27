Boy's heartbreaking letter to Santa 'only asking for love' goes viral

It's a time-honored tradition to write to Santa Claus.

But some kids don't want the latest toy or a new iPhone — they just want to help their family pay the bills or to be loved.

A recent photo posted on Twitter of a letter to Santa from a little boy named Will is striking a chord around the world.

"Do you support the LGBTQ community and if you speak to god can you tell Him that I love him," Will wrote. "...and if he loves me for being gay?"

The United States Postal Service had shared the letter, among others, ahead of their annual program, USPS Operation Santa. The other letters highlighted — all from years prior — show children asking for things like mattresses and money to help their parents.

An 11-year-old named Kayla asked for a pull-out couch.

"I have an apartment that only has 1 room and my parents sleep in the living room on the couch and they always wake up with back pain," she explained. "My dad works a lot so his back pain stresses him out."

USPS Operation Santa is more than 100 years old. Kids can write letters to the North Pole. Those in need can be adopted by generous elves in their community who want to give back during the holiday season.

The program is the subject of a documentary, "Dear Santa," that comes out on Dec. 4, 2020.

"The kid is only asking for love," a man says in the voiceover of the film's trailer. "How can you not grab this letter?"

Helpful elves can also start adopting letters on Dec. 5 as part of the annual program.

Kids who want to write a letter to Santa should address them to 123 Elf Road, North Pole, 88888. They should get started soon, since the letters need to be postmarked by Dec. 14 at the latest. Don't forget a return address and a stamp!