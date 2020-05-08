Sandra Bullock surprises nurse working on front lines of COVID-19 pandemic

Sandra Bullock is giving a big thanks to moms working on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.

Bullock surprised a California nurse during Friday's special Mother's Day episode of Jada Pinkett Smith's Facebook Watch talk show "Red Table Talk" saluting the heroic moms who are helping to keep the country safe, healthy and fed in these difficult times.

The Oscar winner, who recently donated 6,000 N95 masks to Los Angeles hospitals, fought back tears while thanking April Buencamino, a nurse manager of the COVID-19 unit at LA's White Memorial Hospital and the mother of two young girls.

"Thank you for everything that you're doing," Bullock, 55, gushed via video call. "We get to sit here and be home with our families because you are out there doing the hard, hard, hard work. There's not a dinner or a grace that go by without us sending you the love and the appreciation and the gratitude that we as a family have because we are safe."

"You as a mom, I know you're scared," Bullock continued. "I know you're scared on so many levels. The fact that you are born with that extra gift to go out and do the good work — I bow down to you, and to your family, I say thank you for allowing you to leave the home."

"We're just so very grateful to you and everyone that does what you do," Bullock added.

The actress's daughter, Laila, 8, also popped onscreen to thank Buencamino. "Thank you, April, for doing everything for everyone," she said.

The special episode also spotlights Yolanda Fisher, a cafeteria manager in North Texas who's served 3 million meals to students during the pandemic; Tammy Rivera, a single mom and Uber driver in Memphis who's delivered hundreds of meals to hospital workers caring for COVID-19 patients; and Dr. Ala Stanford, a physician and a mom of three who created a a COVID-19 mobile testing unit for residents of Philadelphia's most underserved neighborhoods.

Grammy-winning gospel singer Tamela Mann also shows up to surprise one guest by singing her favorite gospel song.

Watch the Mother's Day episode of "Red Table Talk" in the video above!