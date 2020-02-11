Jennifer Aniston, Sandra Bullock reminisce about dating the same actor

Jennifer Aniston and Sandra Bullock are sharing a laugh over the fact that they both dated the same actor — Tate Donovan — during the 1990s.

The Hollywood A-listers opened up during a Q&A chat in the March issue of Interview magazine, which features the former "Friends" star on its cover. While reminiscing about their first meeting at a Golden Globes after-party, Bullock recalled it was Donovan who introduced them.

Jennifer Aniston, left, and Sandra Bullock both found love with actor Tate Donovan in the 1990s. Charley Gallay / Getty Images

"Yes, and we were introduced by our former boyfriend. I say 'our' because you and I both partook of this one human being," said Bullock, 55.

"Yes, we did. That’s a beautiful way of saying it," replied Aniston, 51.

"We both partook of Tate," Bullock continued.

"We both partook of Tate," Aniston agreed.

"Who was a very patient human being, given that he dated us both," said Bullock.

"He seems to have a type," said Aniston.

"Talented. Funny. Kind. Introspective. Generous," joked Bullock.

Bullock began dating Donovan in 1990 after they met on the set of the rom-com "Love Potion No. 9." The couple split in 1994 and Aniston took up with the actor the following year.

Sandra Bullock and then-boyfriend Tate Donovan in 1994. Vinnie Zuffante / Getty Images

Shortly after he and Aniston called it quits in 1998, Donovan landed a guest starring role for six episodes on "Friends," playing Rachel Green's personal shopping client — and crush —Joshua.

Aniston and Donovan in 1996. Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Donovan, 56, opened up to Us Weekly in September 2018 about how "painful" it was to act opposite Aniston so soon after their breakup.

Donovan landed the role of Rachel Green's love interest Joshua on "Friends" in 1998. The only problem? He and Aniston had just called it quits in real life. NBC

"I was just happy to be on the team. The only bummer was Jennifer and I were breaking up at the time," said Donovan. "And so that was tricky to sort of act, and act like we are just meeting each other, and falling in love, or whatever, interested in each other, when we’re sort of breaking up. That was just tough."

"The people that know that we dated think that we met on 'Friends,'" he added. "But in fact we had dated for two years before then, and it was over by the time we were on 'Friends' together.”