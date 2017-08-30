share tweet pin email

The devastation left in the wake of Hurricane Harvey has moved many to give what they can to help those now stranded and struggling in the Houston area and beyond — and in the case of one Hollywood star, that's a whole lot of help.

Oscar-winner Sandra Bullock has donated $1 million to the American Red Cross relief efforts.

Christopher Polk / Getty Images Actress Sandra Bullock poses for a portrait during the 39th Annual People's Choice Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A.

"I'm just grateful I can do it," the actress said in a statement to E! News. "We have to take care of one another."

That's something Bullock, who's long supported the American Red Cross and other charities, really knows about.

Her donations following the September 11 terrorist attacks, tsunamis in Indonesia and Japan, Hurricane Katrina and the latest storm have totaled $5 million to the Red Cross. She also gave another $1 million to Doctors Without Borders for earthquake relief for Haiti.

As for her latest act of generosity, Red Cross vice president for communications Elizabeth Penniman has called it "an incredible gift."

"We’re so thankful," Penniman told People. It’s times like this when we do receive such an incredible amount of support. Especially during times of disaster, people see what’s happening in Texas and our hearts all go out to them. Having someone like Sandra Bullock make this kind of commitment, it helps bring people together and open their hearts and be even more generous."

In her own message to People, Bullock stressed that need for unity — especially in otherwise polarizing times.

"There are no politics in eight feet of water," she said. "There are human beings in eight feet of water."

Read more to find out how you can help those affected by Hurricane Harvey.