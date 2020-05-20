Ryan Seacrest responds to rumors about his health after 'American Idol' finale

Ryan Seacrest addressed the rumors about his health on Tuesday after "American Idol" viewers were concerned he had a stroke on air while garbling his words during Sunday's season finale.

Seacrest, 45, briefly responded to the concern over his well-being while talking with co-host Kelly Ripa at the beginning of Tuesday's at-home edition of "Live with Kelly and Ryan."

"Also all the very kind well-wishes for my exhaustion, working around the clock, so I got a day off to relax and here we are once again at it on 'Live,'" Seacrest said.

Seacrest, who was recording from home, had "American Idol" fans taking to Twitter with concern after one of his eyes shut halfway and his speech appeared slurred with 12 minutes left in the show on Sunday.

The busy radio TV and radio personality then was absent from Monday's episode of "Live with Kelly and Ryan." Ripa's husband, Mark Consuelos, filled in for him.

"Ryan worked late last night so he is taking the morning off," Ripa said on Monday's show.

Seacrest's brief comments on Tuesday echoed a statement given by his representative that cited exhaustion as the cause for his odd moment during Sunday's finale.

"Ryan did not have any kind of stroke last night," the rep told People in a statement. "Like many people right now, Ryan is adjusting to the new normal and finding work-home balance, with the added stress of having to put on live shows from home.

"Between 'Live with Kelly and Ryan,' 'American Idol,' 'On Air with Ryan Seacrest,' and the Disney Family Singalong specials, he has been juggling three to four on-air jobs over the last few weeks and he’s in need of rest. So today he took a well-deserved day off."