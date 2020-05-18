Ryan Seacrest didn't have a stroke during 'American Idol' finale, rep says

Sunday's season finale of "American Idol" featured all kinds of excitement — from Samantha "Just Sam" Diaz's big win to Lionel Richie's update of the charity anthem "We Are The World."

But near the show's end, some viewers worried that host Ryan Seacrest was experiencing a medical emergency. Seacrest, 45, who was filming live from home, briefly garbled his words, with one of his eyes appearing bigger than the other. Viewers took to Twitter concerned about Seacrest's behavior, with some worried he was having a stroke on the air.

Seacrest was seen garbling his words during the season finale of "American Idol." Astrid Stawiarz / Getty Images

Though Seacrest's demeanor quickly returned to normal, fans worried again Monday morning when the busy TV and radio personality was absent from "Live with Kelly and Ryan."

A rep for Seacrest set the record straight on Monday, explaining that the host was simply under a lot of stress. "Ryan did not have any kind of stroke last night," the rep told People in a statement. "Like many people right now, Ryan is adjusting to the new normal and finding work-home balance, with the added stress of having to put on live shows from home.

"Between 'Live with Kelly and Ryan,' 'American Idol,' 'On Air with Ryan Seacrest,' and the Disney Family Singalong specials, he has been juggling three to four on-air jobs over the last few weeks and he’s in need of rest," added the rep. "So today he took a well-deserved day off."

Seacrest joked about his hectic at-home schedule earlier this month on Instagram.

Next to a photo of himself drinking from a mug, he wrote, "Some lemon tea in case they ask me to sing. #DisneyFamilySingalong starts NOW on ABC! Then I commute from the kitchen to the living room for new #AmericanIdol."