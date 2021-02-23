Ross Mathews is getting married — see his sweet announcement

Ross Mathews is officially off the market!

On Tuesday, the TV personality announced his engagement and shared a sweet photo with his new fiancé, Wellington Garcia. In the stunning shot, the couple sits side by side and beams for the camera with their ring fingers on full display.

The "RuPaul's Drag Race" judge captioned the post with a loving message for his husband-to-be.

"Fiancé, you stay! 💍 I am so proud to announce that after over a year together - navigating a pandemic, quarantine and opposite coasts - the smartest, funniest and kindest man I’ve ever met said, 'Yes!'" he wrote. "Dr. García, I love you. A lifetime of adventure awaits. 🥰"

The 41-year-old dished about his exciting news on "The Drew Barrymore Show" and revealed that the pair met about a year ago. Matthews described Garcia as "an educator," "hilarious" and "the smartest person" he's ever met.

"You know Beyoncé says 'If you like it then you should've put a ring on it?'" he said. "Well, I did!" he said and held up his ring hand.

Barrymore and Matthews proceeded to pop open some party poppers, and the talk show host expressed her excitement for her friend.

"Oh Ross, I'm so happy for you!" she said.

"I can't even believe it, but yes I'm the happiest man. I met somebody so extraordinary," the "Chelsea Lately" co-star said.

The couple started dating right before the pandemic, and Matthews explained that they had to date through quarantine and make Zoom dates work.

"I'm just so happy and I've been so private about this relationship and it feels so weird because I tell you guys everything in my podcast and here on this show. So I'm so happy to be sharing this with all of you," he said.

Barrymore certainly seemed thrilled and congratulated Matthews once again.

"Well that is the best news we're gonna get in a long time let alone today," she said.