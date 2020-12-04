'I didn't do a real diet': Ross Mathews on 50-pound weight loss

For Ross Mathews, 2020 is a year of huge losses but also life-changing gains.

The hilarious television personality first rose to fame as “Ross the Intern” on “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno” back in 2001. Since then, he has authored two books, appeared on “Celebrity Big Brother," “Chelsea Lately,” “Live from E!,” and currently serves as a judge on the hit VH1 reality show “RuPaul's Drag Race.”

Ross Mathews at an event in Hollywood, California in early Jan. 2020. Chelsea Guglielmino / Getty Images

But the 41-year-old media personality recently made headlines for a different reason: He lost 50 pounds during quarantine.

“I feel like everyone during this COVID thing has been focused on what we've been losing,” Mathews told TODAY Health via Zoom from New York City. “You know, I've lost time from my family. I've lost time from my job. I've lost this and everyone feels like they've lost a year. And I just thought: How can I gain something during this time?”

In addition to learning to cope during the COVID-19 epidemic, another tragic event happened for Mathews. In May, he lost his mother, Gaye, to breast cancer. She was 69 years old.

“My mom and I were so close, just beyond close and all my life, I've lost weight and gained weight, done unhealthy things to my body,” he shared. “And I decided, you know, this is the one thing I can control and what I can gain in this time when we're losing so much because I can gain my health. Because I think if you lose a parent and you don't pay attention … You're missing out on a gift. And so I paid attention to what it means to have your health.”

What were some of the unhealthy things he did to his body? Late-night snacking and unlimited pizza, of course.

“Snacking at night is my downfall,” he explained. “I'll be pretty good during the day, and then it's like, a bag of Doritos at night, because I'm sorry, but when you're watching ‘90 Day Fiancé,’ you gotta eat something! And then the other one is pizza for me. After mom died, I really found comfort in what I called ‘grief pizza,’ which is like unlimited pizza.”

“So for me, it was about changing behavior. It was about cutting out snacking. Or if I did, I would snack on like, a pickle or something. I was looking for the crunch. It was about replacing some things and really just knowing that if nothing changed, nothing changed. That if I didn't make some changes, I would be stuck in the same unhealthy place that I was.”

Mathews said instead of focusing on a fad diet, he really pushed himself to learn more about food and become involved in the process of educating himself on healthier eating.

Mathews has struggled with maintaining his weight loss in the past. This time it's different, he says. Tibrina Hobson / Getty Images

“I didn't do a real diet,” he revealed. “Really... I just started learning about food, talking to people, dabbling in this and that and then I start making my Ross-cipes. I've done it just eating as healthy and health-fully as I can, while not feeling like I'm giving up anything.”

But the other life-changing thing Mathews points to that has really helped on this journey: walking non-stop. “I just moved to New York City so I'm walking tons, which helps," he said. "There’s nothing scarier than the gym. I'd rather watch those awful Halloween movies over and over again. Yeah, the gym is not for me.”