Roseanne Barr reveals she may return to TV: 'I've been offered so many things'

The Conner family will return to TV next fall without their matriarch, Roseanne Barr — but the actress and comedian may not be far behind.

Barr, 65, revealed in new interview that she's received multiple job offers since a racist tweet of hers caused ABC to ax the hit "Roseanne" revival in May.

Reuters

“I’ve already been offered so many things and I almost already accepted one really good offer to go back on TV and I might do it," Barr said during part two of her interview on Rabbi Shmuley Boteach's podcast. "We'll see."

Last week, during part one of her chat with Boteach, Barr revealed she regretted tweeting the vile remark that caused ABC to pull the plug on the top-rated reboot.

"I horribly regret it. Are you kidding? I lost everything, and I regretted it before I lost everything," said the star.

In the now-deleted tweet — which Barr insists was misunderstood — the comedian called Valerie Jarrett, a onetime senior adviser to former President Barack Obama, the offspring of the "Muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes."

ABC canceled the sitcom almost immediately, calling Barr's tweet "abhorrent" and "repugnant."

On June 21, the network announced it had given the green light to "The Conners," a "Roseanne" spinoff minus co-creator Barr, whose life and comedy inspired the original series.

The new take on the classic sitcom will feature stars John Goodman (Dan), Laurie Metcalf (Jackie), Sara Gilbert (Darlene), Lecy Goranson (Becky) and Michael Fishman (D.J.), and will air in the old "Roseanne" time slot.

Barr also revealed to Boteach that she'll have no financial involvement with the spinoff.

“I didn’t ask to be paid off … Iasked for nothing. And I just stepped away for that because you know, that is penance. You know, I put a lot of thought into it,” she said.