ABC cancels 'Roseanne' revival after Roseanne Barr's 'repugnant' tweet

The "Roseanne" revival is kaput.

ABC has canceled the second season of the top-rated comedy after the show's controversial star, Roseanne Barr, tweeted — and quickly deleted — a racist comment about a former senior adviser to the Obama administration.

Early Tuesday, Barr, 65, tweeted that American attorney Valerie Jarrett, a black woman, was the offspring of the "Muslim Brotherhood & 'Planet of the Apes.'"

"Roseanne’s Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show,” ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey said in a statement to TODAY.

Barr apologized in a follow-up tweet, calling her statement a "bad joke."

I apologize to Valerie Jarrett and to all Americans. I am truly sorry for making a bad joke about her politics and her looks. I should have known better. Forgive me-my joke was in bad taste. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 29, 2018

ABC's announcement comes after social media users outraged by Barr's vile comment demanded the network cancel the hit revival.

I will not be returning to @RoseanneOnABC. — Wanda Sykes (@iamwandasykes) May 29, 2018

Barr's statement propelled comedian and writer Wanda Sykes, a consulting producer on "Roseanne," to quit the series Tuesday.

Roseanneâs recent comments about Valerie Jarrett, and so much more, are abhorrent and do not reflect the beliefs of our cast and crew or anyone associated with our show. I am disappointed in her actions to say the least. — sara gilbert (@THEsaragilbert) May 29, 2018

Sara Gilbert, who plays Darlene Conner on the show, also weighed in to say that she was "disappointed" in Barr.

"Roseanne’s recent comments about Valerie Jarrett, and so much more, are abhorrent and do not reflect the beliefs of our cast and crew or anyone associated with our show. I am disappointed in her actions to say the least," Gilbert tweeted.

"Roseanne" returned to television — and record ratings — in March, after its initial run on ABC ended in 1997.