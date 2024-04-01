Rebel Wilson opens up on losing her virginity at 35: ‘I’m glad I lost it on my terms’

Rebel Wilson said she wished some of the headlines surrounding her new memoir were an April Fools' Day joke.

But she assured TODAY's Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager she was telling the truth about losing her virginity at age 35, a surprising revelation that she writes about in her upcoming memoir, "Rebel Rising."

"Nobody knew that about me, and I just thought, 'If I'm going to write a memoir, I'm just going to put everything in it,'" Wilson said. "So the first person (to find out) was the editor of the book, Mindy."

Hoda asked Wilson what she was embarrassed about, and the Australian actor joked and replied, “Well, now, the headline.”

Wilson added she had seen the movie “The 40-Year-Old-Virgin” starring Steve Carrell, Paul Rudd and Seth Rogan.

“I thought, ‘Well, maybe if I lose my virginity before 40 it won’t be that bad,” she joked.

Wilson said, at first, she was embarrassed to share her story in the book, out April 2, because of the stigma associated with losing one's virginity at such a late age.

"But then on the other hand, I'm so glad that I lost my virginity on my terms." she said. "I mean, I was more than ready by that age."

Wilson added there were some good things about choosing to wait, and that she chose to share her journey to help readers feel less alone.

"There's a lot of people who have been writing to me on social media saying they were also late bloomers," she said.

Jenna said she felt the anecdote can teach younger people that women are choosers, and they don't need to be peer-pressured into things they don't want to do.

"Young people don't need to feel pressure to be sexualized at a young age," Wilson said.

Wilson first shared her virginity story in an interview with People last month in hopes to reassure young people that "not everybody has to lose their virginity as a teenager," she said.