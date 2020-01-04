'Real Housewives of Dallas' star Brandi Redmond criticized for video mocking Asians

"Real Housewives of Dallas" star Brandi Redmond is being accused of racism toward the Asian community after a video featuring the cast member recently surfaced.

In the video, which was originally posted in Redmond’s Instagram stories in 2017, the reality star can be heard in what sounds like a mock Asian accent. It was recently shared by Steve Kemble, fellow cast member LeeAnne Locken's wedding planner, who also appears on the show.

“They ask me what Asian I am because my eyes, they squinty,” she says in the video.

Neither Bravo (which is owned by NBCUniversal, the parent company of NBC News) nor Redmond have responded to NBC News’ request for comment.

Several prominent Asian Americans shared the video on their social media accounts and spoke out against the star, including "Allure" editor-in-chief Michelle Lee. Tina Craig, who’s behind the popular style site Bag Snob, criticized the "Real Housewives" cast member in her own Instagram story, saying she would “not tolerate” casual racism in 2020.

“I didn’t want to bring this up but I have so many childhood memories of kids making slanty eyes and mocking me or calling us rice pickers which made me ashamed to be Chinese,” Craig told NBC News. “I hope by speaking out against this behavior, young Asians today won’t feel ashamed to be who they are and Caucasians would think twice before making ‘harmless jokes.’”