April 5, 2019, 1:13 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Scott Stump

"Fortnite" does not have the royal stamp of approval.

Prince Harry had harsh words for the wildly popular video game during an event at a London YMCA on Thursday, saying it should be banned.

"That game shouldn’t be allowed," the Duke of Sussex said, according to the BBC. "Where is the benefit of having it in your household?

"It’s created to addict. An addiction to keep you in front of a computer for as long as possible. It’s so irresponsible. It's like waiting for the damage to be done and kids turning up on your doorsteps and families being broken down."

Prince Harry believes the popular video game "Fortnite" should be banned due to its addictive qualities for kids. WireImage/Getty Images

The battle royale game, created by Epic Games, is a free game available to play online through consoles like Playstation 4 and XBox One as well as computers. It has a rating of "Teen with Violence" from the Entertainment Software Rating Board.

The craze over the game has led to some schools banning it and workplaces lamenting lost productivity. It has also led some parents to take the drastic measure of sending their kids to a four-week video game "rehab" focused on treating their addiction to the game.

In September, 24 men were arrested in New Jersey for allegedly trying to lure children into sex, using apps like Kik and Tumblr, as well as video games like "Fortnite" and "Minecraft."

"Parents have got their hands up,'' Harry said. "They don’t know what to do about it. It’s like waiting for the damage to be done."

He will be dealing with the issue first-hand soon enough, as he is set to become a father when the Duchess of Sussex gives birth to their first child later this month.

Harry also spoke out against social media, just a few days after he and his wife created their own Instagram account. He called social media "more addictive than alcohol or drugs."

"It’s more dangerous because it’s normalized and there are no restrictions to it,'' he said. "We are in a mind-altering time.

"Without that human connection, when you do have a problem you have nowhere to go. The only place you might go is online and you will probably end up getting bullied."