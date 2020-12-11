'Pose' star Indya Moore is spreading holiday cheer to trans youth

Indya Moore is making sure to spread the holiday cheer to transgender youth this year.

The “Pose” star has created TranSanta, a social media campaign that provides presents to trans kids most in need this holiday season. The TranSanta Instagram page shares letters from young trans people, who are homeless, in foster care or are unable to receive presents this year. Donors are then able to click a link to their registries at Target stores, ensuring they don’t miss out this holiday season.

“I didn’t have a chimney growing up in the Bronx or in foster care, but I do have my community now,” Moore shared in an Instagram video. “Acceptance and love are gifts we all deserve all year.”

“We are transing Santa — join us! Transness is so beautiful and we are celebrating our magic,” Moore shared in a statement.

The actor, who uses they/them and she/her pronouns, according to their Twitter bio, has been a vocal advocate for the transgender community, and Moore often uses their platform to highlight the difficult realities of trans Americans.

This year alone has been particularly deadly for the trans community with an alarming increase in reported anti-transgender violence. At least 40 transgender or gender-nonconforming people have been killed in 2020, the majority of them Black or Latino, according to the Human Rights Campaign. And around the world, 350 transgender and gender-diverse people were reported killed, according to data from the Trans Murder Monitoring project.

This isn’t the first time Moore has used their social media accounts to help those most in need within the LGBTQ community. Moore posted to their Instagram followers back in March their efforts to fundraise for Black trans women who are “the ones who are least likely to have friends, boyfriends and families checking in or present at all.”

Moore raised more than $20,000 in May, and the donations have gone to help people with food, rent and gender-affirming care.

“I'm really happy that people love me for my work, but it’s also important for people to connect with the fact that they love an artist who is also a black trans person that is part of a community who is being targeted every day with violence,” Moore said earlier this year.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com.