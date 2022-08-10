Olivia Newton-John’s nephew says she once wore Cleopatra wig to avoid paparazzi

Like many celebrities, Olivia Newton-John occasionally sported a creative disguise to fend off pesky paparazzi. One time, she even channeled one of Egypt's most famous historical figures.

Brett Goldsmith, the nephew of the actor and singer, recalled one of his late aunt's entertaining disguises in a new interview with People and revealed that it failed miserably, despite all of her efforts.

“She had a makeup artist and costume designer come to the hotel to make her up in disguise. She chose a Cleopatra wig and makeup and some crazy coat. It took hours to do, and when she was finally ready to leave, we walked out of the hotel thinking we had fooled everyone,” he explained.

Olivia Newton-John "passed away peacefully" on Monday. Her husband, John Easterling, broke the news in a statement on his wife's official Facebook page. ABC via Getty Images

The year was 1978 and the singer was on tour in Paris. According to Goldsmith, whose late mother was Newton-John's sister Rona, his aunt regularly disguised herself during this time, since the paparazzi were so “intense she couldn’t leave the hotel.”

Alas, the icon's amusing disguise didn't exactly fool the eager photographers who were jonesing for a glimpse of the star.

“We spent the next hour racing in the car from the photographers and fans,” he recalled.

Newton-John died on Monday at the age of 73, and Goldsmith said he will always remember the special bond he shared with his aunt.

“Other than being the wonderful, caring person who always called and asked about how life was going for you, she was the best fun to be around, humble and funny,” he said.

The multitalented star had a successful career that spanned several decades, and Goldsmith feels grateful to have witnessed the impact she had on her fans.

“Even into her 60s and beyond, everywhere she went in the world, both young and old were drawn to her. I was lucky to be in her family, and I was proud that she recorded some of my songs and we wrote together. I also got to photograph her, and we always had a blast together. She is a rare human that can never be replaced nor forgotten,” he said.