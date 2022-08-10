Olivia Newton-John’s daughter shares new video honoring her late mom

Olivia Newton-John’s daughter, Chloe Lattanzi, shared a new tribute honoring her late mother a day after her death.

The “Grease” star “passed away peacefully” on Monday morning, her husband, John Easterling, announced on Instagram. She was 73.

On Tuesday, Lattanzi posted a behind-the-scenes video of their 2021 duet “Window in the Wall” on Instagram. Alongside the intimate mother-daughter clip, Lattanzi — who is Newton-John’s only child — wrote a heartfelt message.

“You are my lighthouse mama. My safe place. My heart space. It has been my honor and continues to be my honor to be your baby and best friend,” the 36-year-old singer wrote. “You are an angel on earth and everyone touched by you has been blessed.”

She concluded, “I love you forever my life giver, my teacher, my mama.”

The video shows the duo in a studio and taking turns singing the ballad’s verses. It also shows the two embracing and smiling at one another as they record the song.

While speaking with TODAY in January 2021 about the track, Newton-John said, “The song just pulled me.”

“I wasn’t looking for it and then I played the song and I started crying. It was really emotional. The song really hit me in the gut and it was just like a knowingness that I had to do this song,” Newton-John told TODAY in a joint interview with her daughter. “And the first person I thought of was Chloe because it was about relationships. It was about forgiveness, compassion, seeing the other sides, other people’s point of view and still with love and understanding and kindness.”

Lattanzi added that she “loved how moved my mom was and the fact that she could have asked anyone to sing it with her and she asked me.”

“That touched my heart more than you could ever know,” she continued. “Honestly, working with your mom, it’s a great job. You can’t ask for a better job — especially because I like my mom.”

Lattanzi’s video comes a day after she shared a series of photos honoring her late mother. Newton-John shared Lattanzi with her first husband, actor Matt Lattanzi. The two divorced in 1995 after 10 years of marriage. She married eco-entrepreneur Easterling in 2008.

The British-Australian entertainer was diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992. She revealed in 2018 that her stage 4 breast cancer had spread to her back.

While chatting with TODAY in 2021, the “Physical” singer reflected on how “lucky” she was to have had such an amazing life.

“I’m just grateful for every day. I feel so lucky to have had the amazing life that I’ve had and to still be here,” she said. “The things I’ve gone through, and of course, I’ve had my moments and dark moments and scared moments I’m human, but I think generally I tend to see the positive things.”

Since news of Newton-John’s death, many friends, fans and former colleagues have paid their respects.

“Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer. Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer,” the entertainer’s husband wrote in part on social media.