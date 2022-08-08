IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Olivia Newton-John dies at 73

The beloved "Grease" star "passed away peacefully" at her ranch in Southern California, according to a statement by her husband on her official Facebook page.

Watch more of Olivia Newton-John's interview with Hoda Kotb

04:43
Olivia Newton-John, the British-Australian pop singer and star of "Grease" and other hit Hollywood movies, has died.

Newton-John, who had been treated multiple times for breast cancer, "passed away peacefully" at her ranch in Southern California on Monday. Newton-John's death was announced by her husband, John Easterling, in a statement on Newton-John's official Facebook page.

"Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends. We ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time," the statement read.

Grease
Olivia Newton-John with John Travolta in a scene from "Grease" (1978).Paramount Pictures / Getty Images

"Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer," the statement continued.Newton-John shared a daughter, Chloe Lattanzi, with her ex-husband Matt Lattanzi.

The statement went on to ask that any donations be made in Newton-John’s memory to the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Gina Vivinetto

Gina Vivinetto is a writer for TODAY.com. She lives in Asheville, North Carolina, where she spends her free time hiking, reading and snuggling with her "Friends" box set. She and her wife, Molly, are the proud moms of two formerly stray cats, Sophie and Pierre, and a rescue dog named Gracie. 