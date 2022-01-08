Nina Dobrev shares cool video of herself enjoying an icy snow day — in a bikini!

Now, this is what Instagram was created for!

Nina Dobrev braved the cold winter weather to make one of the coolest Instagram posts around. After taking a video of her falling into the ice-cold snow with a puffer coat, snow pants and boots on, she did the same, but only while sporting a bright red bikini. With a little editing magic, it looked like Dobrev dived into the snow with her clothes on and came out with only her swimsuit on.

"My version of a meltdown 🥴👙," the "Love Hard" star jokingly captioned the clip on Friday.

Dobrev's post comes one day before she'll celebrate her 33rd birthday on Jan. 9. Ahead of her special day, she's been posting photos of her having fun in the snow with boyfriend and pro snowboarder Shaun White.

In an October interview with People, White gushed about how supportive Dobrev has been of his career.

“Nina’s incredible. What an influence on my life," he said. "Not only does she run her own show, her own world, companies she’s involved in, things she’s producing, all this stuff going on. She holds me to this same high standard which is so wonderful to have in a partner.”

White also told Us Weekly how he and Dobrev manage to make their long-distance relationship work. With Dobrev taking on multiple acting roles like her upcoming film "The Out-Laws," and with him training for the Beijing Winter Olympics in February, they understandably don't always have as much time to spend together as planned.

"You just make it work," he said. "I think that’s the goal of it all and the key to it all is just making the time. She’s super organized and on top of it, so I give it to her. She always finds a way to make it happen."