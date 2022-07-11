Lisa Rinna celebrates birthday with bikini pics: ‘This is 59’

Lisa Rinna celebrated her 59th birthday on Monday by flaunting her toned physique in a series of Instagram posts that showed her wearing a bikini.

The "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star proudly posed in a black print bikini and a pink print bucket hat for two of the pics. "Another trip around the Sun. This is 59," she captioned the post, including emoji of lips, a crab, a heart and a kissing face.

Rinna later posted another photo of herself in a white bikini and slicked-back hair. "59," she captioned it, adding a birthday cake emoji.

The mom of two — Rinna shares daughters Delilah, 24, and Amelia, 21 — with husband Harry Hamlin, added several more bikini pics in her Instagram story.

Rinna's fans commented to rave about her buff look.

"Happy Birthday, Gorgeous Lady! I hope you have a wonderful day! You look fabulous!," wrote one.

"You look amazing, please share your secret," gushed another.

Last year, Rinna celebrated her 58th birthday by sharing a photo of herself in a white one-piece bathing suit.

Hamlin stayed with the bathing suit motif as well last year. He celebrated his wife's birthday by posting an adorable throwback shot of him carrying her in his arms at the beach.

In that pic, the reality star wears a bikini while her hubby sports a black tank top and purple shorts. The California couple, who celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary in March, are all smiles as waves roll in to the shore behind them.

“Happy Birthday to the LOVE of my life!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” wrote the star.