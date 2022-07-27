'Leave It to Beaver' star Tony Dow dies

Tony Dow, star of the iconic series "Leave It to Beaver" has died, his manager Frank Bilotta told NBC News. He was 77.

A Wednesday Facebook post on Dow's page also confirmed the news. The post said the late actor's son, Christopher Dow, confirmed his father had passed away in the morning "with his loving family at his side to see him through this journey."

"We know that the world is collectively saddened by the loss of this incredible man. He gave so much to us all and was loved by so many. One fan said it best — 'It is rare when there is a person who is so universally loved like Tony,'" the post read.

The post said Tony Dow is survived by his wife, Lauren, as well as his son, daughter-in-law, granddaughter, brother, and sister-in-law.

"Words cannot express how much we will all feel his absence, but will cherish the memories he left to each and every one of us," the post read.

Actor Tony Dow while starring in the hit series "Leave It to Beaver." ABC Photo Archives / Getty Images

"Although this is a very sad day, I have comfort and peace that he is in a better place. He was the best Dad anyone could ask for. He was my coach, my mentor, my voice of reason, my best friend, my best man in my wedding, and my hero," Christopher Dow said, according to the post. "My wife said something powerful and shows the kind of man he was. She said: 'Tony was such a kind man. He had such a huge heart and I’ve never heard Tony say a bad or negative thing about anyone.'"

The Facebook page asked that people give the family privacy during this time.

On Tuesday afternoon, Christopher Dow told NBC News that his father was on "on hospice and in his last hours." That update came several hours after a since-removed post on Dow’s Facebook page prematurely stated that he had died.

Tony Dow and his wife Lauren announced in May that his liver cancer, which he had been diagnosed with years before, had returned.

The actor and director was best known for playing the older brother Wally Cleaver to Jerry Mathers’ Beaver on “Leave It to Beaver.”