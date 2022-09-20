Jennifer Lopez says being Latina made her feel special early in her career

For Jennifer Lopez, showcasing her Latinidad is just who she is.

From the beginning of her career, the multifaceted entertainer has proudly represented her Puerto Rican roots. Lopez, 53, credits her mother, Guadalupe Rodríguez, and family for teaching her to embrace her differences early in her career despite Hollywood stereotypes.

“It’s just who I was. And I think my mother and my family raised me to be proud of who I was. And so, when I went into these worlds, like Hollywood, where we were not represented at all, I almost felt like a unicorn,” Lopez told NBC’s Morgan Radford in a preview of her exclusive sit-down interview. “And I was just like, ‘You know what? I’m Latina. I’m Jennifer Lopez from the Bronx and my parents are Puerto Rican, I’m Puerto Rican.’”

Lopez and Andrea Jung, the president and CEO of Grameen America, speak with TODAY. Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images for Limitless Labs

“I was just proud of that. And it was important to me because it did form everything of who I was,” she continued. “It made me feel special. I felt special being Latina, as well, different and good…Even the whole, kind of, body thing was such a thing. It was like, everybody was like size zero models, tall, blonde, you know, beautiful, a beauty, a certain type of beauty, but there was other types of beauty that I grew up with.”

With her various fashion, beauty and producing endeavors, Lopez has become one of the most successful Latina artists and entrepreneurs. She’s now giving back to her community helping hundreds of Latina entrepreneurs through a partnership with the non-profit Grameen America.

Through her Limitless Labs organization, which is the home for all her philanthropic and values-driven work, she and Grameen America will invest $14 billion dollars in Latina-owned business by 2030.

Lopez and Jung kick-off Hispanic Heritage Month presented by Bank of the West with support from Meta at Universal Studios Backlot on Sept. 17, 2022 in Universal City, California. Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images for Limitless Labs x Grameen

Lopez and Grameen America President and CEO Andrea Jung announced the initiative at the Raising Latina Voices event, kicking off Hispanic Heritage Month presented by Bank of The West with support from Meta at Universal Studios Backlot on Sept. 17, 2022 in Universal City, California.

Lopez will be a Grameen America’s National Ambassador, advocating and mentoring the organization’s network of over 150,000 small businesses run by women in predominantly Latinx communities across the U.S.

See the full exclusive sit-down interview with Lopez and Jung airing the morning of Sept. 20 on TODAY.