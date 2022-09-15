Celebrate the flavors of Spain with seafood paella and white sangria

Today, we're kicking off Hispanic Heritage Month with the help of chef Ingrid Hoffmann. She is stopping by the kitchen to share a few of her favorite party-perfect recipes: fresh seafood paella and refreshing white kiwi sangria.

I love paella because it reminds me of my Spanish family and I am all about a one-pot meal. I know that most people do not think of paella as easy with its spectacular presentation, but this recipe is so easy, you can serve it for a weeknight dinner.

I love to play with my sangrias using different spirits and wines and changing out the fruit depending on what is available (so long as it is ripe and sweet). It is a great signature cocktail for a party, fun and budget-friendly.

